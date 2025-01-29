MBRSC Signs MoU With SpaceData To Advance Digital Twin Technology
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 05:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SpaceData, a Tokyo-based startup engaged in R&D aimed at the fusion of space and digital, to develop two key digital twin solutions.
A digital twin is a virtual model or replica of a real-world object, system, or process, which can help entities test real-life situations and predict outcomes to make smarter decisions.
According to the MoU, for space exploration, SpaceData will create a high-fidelity lunar digital twin platform while for supporting economic initiatives, they will deliver a detailed Earth-based digital twin platform.
For the Emirates Lunar Mission, SpaceData will provide a simulation environment leveraging MBRSC’s rover observation data for enhancing mission efficiency and accuracy in upcoming lunar exploration. SpaceData will also develop a digital twin environment to support lunar exploration training for UAE astronauts.
This high-fidelity simulation will replicate lunar surface conditions, providing detailed three-dimensional spatial and physical environmental data. The training will enhance UAE astronauts’ capabilities, ensuring safe and efficient exploration activities.
SpaceData will also develop a highly detailed digital twin of Dubai’s urban environment. This project aims to drive tourism and economic development by offering immersive, digital experiences of the city. The platform will enable virtual tourism, transcending geographical and temporal limitations, and unlocking new opportunities for global tourism demand.
Furthermore, by incorporating satellite and meteorological data, SpaceData will construct a disaster prediction digital twin for Dubai, focusing on large-scale disaster simulations to enhance safety.
Adnan AlRais, Assistant Director General, Space Operations and Exploration Sector, MBRSC, said, “The partnership between the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre and SpaceData is a step toward integrating advanced digital twin technologies into our space exploration initiatives. This collaboration will enable us to enhance the precision and efficiency of our lunar missions, provide immersive training environments for our astronauts, and support Dubai’s ambitious vision for sustainable economic growth through innovative digital platforms. Together, we are not only shaping the future of space exploration but also redefining how cutting-edge technologies can drive progress and unlock new opportunities for humanity.”
Atsushi Takata, Executive Vice President, SpaceData, said, “This international partnership with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre represents a milestone in our journey to make space exploration more accessible and impactful through advanced digital twin technologies. By integrating our innovative solutions with the UAE’s ambitious space initiatives, we aim to empower new possibilities for economic development on Earth and scientific discovery and exploration on Moon. Together with MBRSC, we are excited to push the boundaries of what is possible—both in orbit and beyond!”
