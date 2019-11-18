MBRSC signs MoU with United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2019) The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, MBRSC, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, UNOOSA, to promote international cooperation in the exploration and peaceful uses of outer space.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2019, one of the world’s largest events in the aerospace industry, bringing together the leading aerospace and defence industries regionally and globally.

The MoU was signed by Yousuf Hamad AlShaibani, Director-General of MBRSC, and Simonetta Di Pippo, Director of UNOOSA.

After signing the MoU, AlShaibani gifted Di Pippo the UAE flag, ‘Zayed’s Ambition’ logo, MBRSC’s logo, and the UN logo, that were carried by the first Emirati astronaut to the International Space Station, ISS.

The MoU aims to strengthen international cooperation in space activities and in the use of space science and technology for achieving sustainable development and represents the United Nations in promoting international cooperation in the exploration and peaceful uses of outer space.

Commenting on the signing, AlShaibani, said, "The MoU supports MBRSC’s commitment to keep pace with the latest developments in space technologies and its peaceful uses, to achieve sustainable development and improve life on earth."

AlShaibani stressed that MBRSC’s cooperation with the UNOOSA in the exploration and peaceful uses of outer space and space technologies, contributes to promoting and developing space technologies in the UAE.

"The MoU offers an opportunity for economic, social and scientific development in this vital sector," added AlShaibani.