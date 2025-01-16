MBRSG, FAA celebrate graduation of second cohort of ‘Professional Diploma - The Government Auditor’ programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) The Mohammed Bin Rashid school of Government (MBRSG), in partnership with the Financial Audit Authority (FAA) in Dubai, celebrated the graduation of the second cohort of the ‘Professional Diploma - The Government Auditor’ programme, which was launched to develop the expertise of government auditors, enhance their skills, and prepare them to excel in the field of auditing.

A total of 26 graduates representing 16 government entities in Dubai completed the programme and were honoured with the ‘Professional Diploma - The Government Auditor’ certificate, accredited by MBRSG and the FAA in Dubai.

Abdulrahman Al Hareb, Director General of the Financial Audit Authority in Dubai, said, “The second cohort has graduated from the ‘Professional Diploma - The Government Auditor’ programme, owing to their dedication and hard work. Their success reflects our commitment to empowering national talent, strengthening their capabilities in financial auditing, and reinforcing integrity and transparency in government performance. The programme is fundamental to ensuring that our institutions adhere to the highest standards of financial auditing and accountability, contributing to greater public trust in the government’s performance and resource management.”

“The graduates are drivers of change in our government institutions; they play a crucial role in achieving the Financial Audit Authority’s goals to enhance institutional performance and financial auditing,” Al Hareb continued. “We aim to provide participants with advanced knowledge and practical tools to enhance their auditing skills in managing government financial operations. This aligns with Dubai’s vision to promote continuous education and professional development as key drivers for improving government efficiency and achieving sustainable development.”

Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, said, “Our support for the programme, in cooperation with the Financial Audit Authority in Dubai, reflects the emirate’s commitment to promoting transparency, integrity and efficiency, in order to deliver the best government services across all sectors.

This is vital to improving the customer experience and reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in government excellence.”

“The programme has successfully prepared distinguished government auditors with specialised skills in financial auditing,” Al Marri added. “By enhancing their capabilities and deepening their knowledge, we are confident that these graduates will play a pivotal role in enhancing financial auditing and safeguarding public funds.”

The ‘Professional Diploma - The Government Auditor’ is designed for recent graduates from accredited educational institutions, candidates for auditing roles in government entities, and junior employees in government audit departments with up to two years of experience.

The programme focuses on enhancing institutional capacities, improving government auditors’ skills, specifically within the FAA and across the Government of Dubai more broadly, and retaining top talent by fostering professional loyalty. It equips participants with essential skills and practices to excel in auditing roles, provides support for obtaining relevant professional certifications, and promotes integrity, transparency, and accountability in the financial auditing landscape. Participants have the unique opportunity to work alongside industry experts and professionals, gaining valuable insight into best practices in government financial auditing.

The programme is divided into two phases: theoretical training and practical training, with a total duration of 90 days. Upon successful completion, participants receive a certificate accredited by MBRSG and FAA in Dubai.

The diploma includes 27 training modules designed to enhance both technical and administrative capabilities. Key topics include future government, the UAE’s strategic plans, modern government administration, and effective auditing. The programme also covers specialised areas, such as principles for auditing compliance, operations, performance, and information systems; principles for auditing financial statements, financial analysis, and data analysis; professional ethics in the auditing industry; the Law Concerning the Financial Regulations of the Government of Dubai; and other related topics.