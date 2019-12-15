MBRSG holds ‘Future Trip 3’ programme in London

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2019) The Mohammed bin Rashid school of Government, MBRSG, organised the third station of the third edition of its 'Future Trip' programme, in the form of a field trip to London, bringing together leaders of the first and second tiers from the Federal and local governments, as well as the private sector.

Held from 11th-15th November, the five-day visit sought to facilitate the exchange of expertise and showcase the latest international trends in government.

Commenting on the field trip, MBRSG’s Executive President, Dr. Ali Sebaa Al Marri, said, "The London trip reflects MBRSG’s openness to exploring the best government experiences and practices. It is a platform for us to relay our own knowledge and expertise, showcase innovative government systems, and find solutions to relevant challenges by collaborating with our partners."

The third station drew 23 participants from various entities, including the Ministry of Defence; Ministry of Health and Prevention; Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; Dubai Civil Defence; National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority; Dubai Health Authority; Roads and Transport Authority; Dubai Government Human Resources Department; Community Development Authority; Emirates International Accreditation Centre; General Authority of Ports, Borders, and Free Zones Security; Dubai Courts; General Sport Authority; Dubai Media Inc.

; Dubai Culture; Al Khaleej Newspaper; and Al Kaitoob Advocates law firm.

The third station’s five-day agenda kicked off its activities with an introduction of Britain’s government and civil service operations. Participants visited the UK’s central government ministries, exploring the practices of the UK’s executive authorities, the organisational structures of each department, and relevant operational policies.

Upon the conclusion of the programme, Mansoor Abulhoul, UAE Ambassador to the UK, honoured participants in the Future Trip programme in the presence of Professor Raed Awamleh, Dean of MBRSG, and Sonny Leong CBE, CEO of Civil Service College.