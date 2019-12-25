MBRSG honours second batch of Leaders Programme graduates

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2019) The Mohammed bin Rashid school of Government, MBRSG, first research and teaching institution focused on governance and public policy in the region, held a graduation ceremony today for the second batch of the Leaders Programme, comprising 15 leaders from the Dubai Public Prosecution, DPP, directors and section managers.

Held at the MBRSG headquarters in Dubai, the ceremony was attended by Dr. Ali Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of the MBRSG; Counsellor Essam Essa Al Humaidan, Dubai's Attorney-General, and Professor Raed Al Awamleh, the MBRSG Dean, as well as several MBRSG faculty members and employees of the MBRSG and the DPP.

The Leaders Programme empowers and qualifies future leaders and government employees by equipping them with skills and capabilities to realise the wise leadership’s aspirations and the targets of the government of the future.

Dr. Al Marri, Al Humaidan, and Prof. Al Awamleh handed out the certificates to the graduates, who expressed their pride at graduating from the Leaders Programme.

Dr. Al Marri said, "The MBRSG is strategically partnering with DPP, through which we have built an inspiring model of constructive cooperation to enhance the capabilities of leaders, directors and employees. This helped us establish a participatory approach that relies on employing capabilities to bring about tangible major progress in the DPP’s journey towards excellence.

This is in line with our leadership’s vision of qualifying national human resources across all fields to contribute to shaping the future."

Al Humaidan said, "Our keenness to train and qualify human cadres stems from our belief in investing in national competencies to create a judicial system competing for the world. I would like to thank the MBRSG for its role in the success of the programme, as this step reflects the fruitful partnership between the two parties. We seek to activate cooperation and the exchange of knowledge and experiences to support our ability to keep pace with the rapid developments in Dubai. "

The Leaders Programme consists of four key pillars. Dealing with "Strategic Leadership in the Challenges Age", the first pillar promotes a clear understanding of leadership in the public sector.

The second pillar covers "Modern Trends in Future Forecasting and Government Excellence" by familiarizing participants with the latest practices, standards, programmes and models in government excellence. The third pillar, "Government Accelerators 10X" focuses on fostering value-creation skills, teaching methods of creating radical innovations and demonstrating their feasibility to decision-makers.

The fourth pillar sheds light on "Positivity and its Role in Boosting Employee Happiness", highlighting the importance of positivity and happiness in the workplace as a competitive trait.