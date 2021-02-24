MBRSG launches ‘Professional Digital Leader’ Executive Diploma

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) The Mohammed bin Rashid school of Government (MBRSG) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) in Dubai to deliver the new ‘Professional Digital Leader’ Executive Diploma.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, and Dr. Yousef Al-Assaf, President of the RIT in Dubai.

The programme is set to run twice a week from March 15th to April 12th, 2021, adding up to a total of 10 days of training for five hours per day. Courses will be delivered via MBRSG’s Smart Executive education Platform and include a mix of short theory lectures, activities and trainings, educational films, discussion groups and workshops, case studies, and panel discussions.

"We live in a rapidly digitising world, where most of our everyday tasks – and some of our larger ones – have already migrated to digital platforms," said Dr. Al Marri. "Government institutions have taken note and there is a notable appetite to digitise government services and transactions.

Leaders in these entities must realise that technology alone will not achieve these objectives unless it is anchored by a sound strategy, structure, and understanding of both the technology and its end user."

"This is where the ‘Professional Digital Leader’ Executive Diploma comes in; the programme trains leaders to understand the sector and build on that knowledge to map out the digital transformation of their organisation," Dr. Al Marri continued. "The Rochester Institute of Technology in Dubai has a great reputation, expertise, and track record in this and other hi-tech sectors, and we are confident our collaboration will take this course to new levels."

"We are excited to collaborate with The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government. This collaboration will allow us to jointly contribute in enriching the skills of government leaders, not only on the advanced technologies to achieve the vision of UAE, but also in foreseeing and designing the future," said Dr. Al-Assaf.