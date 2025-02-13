MBRSG, UNDP sign MoU to advance digital transformation, AI governance

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) The Mohammed Bin Rashid school of Government (MBRSG) has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to enhance cooperation on capacity building and research studies about digital transformation, AI governance, and innovative public policy development in the Arab world.

The agreement highlights MBRSG’s leading role, as a prestigious academic institution specialising in policy research and the development of government leadership, in supporting government innovation and data-driven policymaking, reinforcing the School’s contributions to regional cooperation, capacity building, and applied research in the fields of digital governance, artificial intelligence, and advanced technology.

The new strategic partnership supports regional efforts to reinforce its global standing as a leader in digital transformation and digital government services through innovative strategies that drive real change in public service delivery, and by enhancing digital governance through efforts to leverage data and advanced technologies, such as AI, to improve government performance, efficiency, and the quality of services provided.

Another objective from establishing this partnership is to foster other strategic collaborations with local and international entities, exchange best practices and expertise in digital transformation, and invest in scientific research, development, and human capacity building, in line with MBRSG’s vision to empower government cadres across the Arab region with the digital knowledge and skills needed to navigate technological advancements and address future challenges.

Furthermore, it promotes digital sustainability by embedding sustainability principles into all digital transformation processes, which improves quality of life for the community, in addition to developing integrated digital platforms to offer seamless and fast government services that meet customers’ expectations.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit 2025 by Dr.

Abdallah Al Dardari, Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Arab States, and MBRSG’s Executive President Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri.

“We value this collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government — a leading institution supporting government innovation, knowledge-based policymaking, and capacity building across the Arab region,” said Al Dardari. “This new partnership will help advance AI governance to ensure sustainable digital transformation and as the engine for building digitally advanced governments that are future ready and capable of navigating global challenges.”

Dr. Al Marri noted, “This partnership reflects our commitment at the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government to embrace future trends that enhance development and good governance in the region. We strive to ensure that Arab governments have the necessary talents and tools to keep pace with the opportunities and challenges posed by artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.”

The MoU focuses on several key areas, including capacity building, research, enhancing digital governance and AI policies, developing AI ethics evaluation frameworks, exploring AI’s impact on sustainability, and formulating governance frameworks that promote ethical AI adoption.

The agreement also aims to strengthen global cooperation on AI and digital transformation, build capacities in these fields, and support the development of policies and innovations related to trade, finance, technology, and sustainable economic strategies. This aligns with the UAE’s digital vision and sustainable development plans, reflecting MBRSG’s commitment to training government leaders, establishing advanced digital policies, driving sustainable economic growth, and attracting creative minds from around the world.

Under the terms of the MoU, MBRSG and UNDP pledge to establish a joint platform for research and capacity building through accredited training programmes that focus on digital and AI skills for policymakers.