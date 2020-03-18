UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MBRU Conducts 11 Successful Kidney Transplant Operations

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 04:15 PM

MBRU conducts 11 successful kidney transplant operations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2020) The Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, MBRU, has successfully conducted 11 organ transplants, in collaboration with Mediclinic City Hospital and Al Jalila Children’s Speciality Hospital, which work hand-in-hand with the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s, MoHAP, National Transplant Programme.

The transplants were performed on four children and seven adults who were diagnosed with kidney failure, following the objective of the MBRU Transplant Programme, which was launched in 2016, in line with national efforts to enhance health services in the UAE.

In 2016, the MBRU successfully carried out the first kidney transplant surgery in Dubai, in collaboration with Mediclinic City Hospital on a 29-year-old Emirati woman who had kidney failure due to diabetes. The mother of two needed to undergo a four-hour haemodialysis, three times a week, prior to surgery.

The successful transplants showcase the commitment and support of the UAE Government to approving an organ transplant law and donation scheme, the Hayat initiative, and the steadfast commitment of healthcare institutions and stakeholders to the potentially life-changing programme.

‫Arun Kumar Tavva and Keerti, Devisri’s parents, selflessly donated their daughter’s organs, which impacted the lives of three people in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Devisri died at the age of six from pulmonary hypertension and heart issues, and one of her kidneys went to seven-year-old Adam who had been on dialysis for five years.

Now, Adam can attend school for the first time and enjoy a normal life.

‫Devisri's parents stressed the importance of sharing such experiences with the community to showcase how such initiatives can save lives. Adam’s parents, who are medical professionals themselves, spoke of their immense trust in the UAE’s healthcare system, which transformed their son’s life.

‫The meeting was also attended by Adam’s Surgeon, Dr. Farhad Janahi, Assistant Professor at the College of Medicine, MBRU, who was part of a team of physicians who successfully performed the transplant.

Nujood Al Khloofi, Director of Communication and External Relations, MBRU, and National Coordinator at the National Transplant Committee, said, "Numerous authorities and individuals play a role in the success of the organ donation and transplant efforts of the UAE and we are extremely thankful for everything they do. I am honoured that the MBRU is the first academic institution in the UAE to have a transplant programme and grateful to the MoHAP for its trust and continuous work with us in this regard."

"Today’s event is also a tribute to the successful efforts in raising awareness over the importance of organ donation in changing lives and ensuring a bright future for those in need. The programme is succeeding and we will continue to build on our efforts," added Al Khloofi, who urged the people of the UAE to register on the Hayat application.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Died Rashid Saudi Arabia Women 2016 Event From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy issues 2,523 new licences in March

1 minute ago

DIFC confirms appointment of DEWS supervisory boar ..

16 minutes ago

Suspects who tortured Maulana Nasir Madni arrested

23 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $30.36 a barrel ..

46 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif’s some steps caused damage to Pakis ..

47 minutes ago

Chinese nurses invent throat swab sampling shield ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.