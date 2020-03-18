MBRU conducts 11 successful kidney transplant operations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2020) The Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, MBRU, has successfully conducted 11 organ transplants, in collaboration with Mediclinic City Hospital and Al Jalila Children’s Speciality Hospital, which work hand-in-hand with the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s, MoHAP, National Transplant Programme.

The transplants were performed on four children and seven adults who were diagnosed with kidney failure, following the objective of the MBRU Transplant Programme, which was launched in 2016, in line with national efforts to enhance health services in the UAE.

In 2016, the MBRU successfully carried out the first kidney transplant surgery in Dubai, in collaboration with Mediclinic City Hospital on a 29-year-old Emirati woman who had kidney failure due to diabetes. The mother of two needed to undergo a four-hour haemodialysis, three times a week, prior to surgery.

The successful transplants showcase the commitment and support of the UAE Government to approving an organ transplant law and donation scheme, the Hayat initiative, and the steadfast commitment of healthcare institutions and stakeholders to the potentially life-changing programme.

‫Arun Kumar Tavva and Keerti, Devisri’s parents, selflessly donated their daughter’s organs, which impacted the lives of three people in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Devisri died at the age of six from pulmonary hypertension and heart issues, and one of her kidneys went to seven-year-old Adam who had been on dialysis for five years.

Now, Adam can attend school for the first time and enjoy a normal life.

‫Devisri's parents stressed the importance of sharing such experiences with the community to showcase how such initiatives can save lives. Adam’s parents, who are medical professionals themselves, spoke of their immense trust in the UAE’s healthcare system, which transformed their son’s life.

‫The meeting was also attended by Adam’s Surgeon, Dr. Farhad Janahi, Assistant Professor at the College of Medicine, MBRU, who was part of a team of physicians who successfully performed the transplant.

Nujood Al Khloofi, Director of Communication and External Relations, MBRU, and National Coordinator at the National Transplant Committee, said, "Numerous authorities and individuals play a role in the success of the organ donation and transplant efforts of the UAE and we are extremely thankful for everything they do. I am honoured that the MBRU is the first academic institution in the UAE to have a transplant programme and grateful to the MoHAP for its trust and continuous work with us in this regard."

"Today’s event is also a tribute to the successful efforts in raising awareness over the importance of organ donation in changing lives and ensuring a bright future for those in need. The programme is succeeding and we will continue to build on our efforts," added Al Khloofi, who urged the people of the UAE to register on the Hayat application.