MBRU Faculty Performs Surgery To Treat Rare Swallowing Disorder

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 01:15 PM

MBRU faculty performs surgery to treat rare swallowing disorder

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2020) The Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, MBRU, faculty has performed a complex 'Peroral Endoscopic Myotomy' surgery to treat a patient with Achalasia, a serious condition that affects the oesophagus.

Professor of Surgery and Associate Dean of Innovation and the Future, Dr. Homero Rivas, who performed the surgery at Mediclinic City Hospital in Dubai, explained, "This type of disorder is extremely rare and there’s no known reason as to why it happens. The myotomy is a non-invasive procedure."

"We divide the circular muscle fibres around the oesophagus, which are the ones that cannot relaxed, preventing food to reach the stomach. By cutting those fibres, we release the pressure and patients usually feel immediate relief when swallowing," he added.

The patient, a man in his 30s, was suffering from Achalasia, an atypical condition that affects only three in every 100,000 people where the oesophagus is unable to move food into the stomach. The man was unable to swallow food, surviving only on a few liquids.

This latest innovation in endoscopic surgery is a non-invasive procedure whereby there are no incisions in the chest or abdomen and involves an endoscope inserted through the mouth.

Matthew Dronsfield, Hospital Director at Mediclinic City Hospital Dubai, added, "We are proud to support our clinicians in providing an environment which encourages innovation for the benefit of our patients and enables us to provide world-class healthcare in collaboration with our partners at MBRU. ’’

