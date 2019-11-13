MBRU graduates create more specialists for UAE healthcare sector

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2019) The Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, MBRU, has marked another milestone by awarding its latest cohort of graduates from Hamdan bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine, HBMCDM, at the University’s annual graduation ceremony.

A total of 29 students were presented with their degree certificates at the ceremony, which was held under the patronage of its’ Chancellor H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saaed Al Maktoum, and members of its board, spanning five programmes; Endodontics, Orthodontics, Pediatric Dentistry, Oral Surgery, and Prosthodontics.

The students were presented with their qualifications in Master of Sciences, MSc, in Endodontics, MSc Orthodontics, MSc Pediatric Dentistry, MSc Prosthodontics and MSc Oral Surgery. The graduates are recognised as specialists in their disciplines upon graduation, allowing them to work in various governmental and non-governmental sectors; adding more oral healthcare expertise to the UAE healthcare sector.

The latest graduation takes the total number of specialists graduated from HBMCDM to 88, in which 61 percent of the alumni-body are UAE nationals. The dental college’s current student body comprises of 18 nationalities with 44 percent UAE nationals.

Females make up 71 percent of the student body.

The university's alumni currently work in various healthcare entities in the UAE including the Dubai Health Authority, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Armed Forces, Abu Dhabi Police as well as others nationally, and globally.

Professor Zaid Hani Baqain, Dean and Professor in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at HBMCDM, presided over the graduation ceremony.

"Graduation is a special time for everyone connected with the University and it was an honour to be able to share this occasion with our newest graduates and the wider MBRU family. The success of a university is measured by the quality of its graduates and we can proudly say we are contributing 29 more specialists to the region’s healthcare sector as we strive to improve health in the UAE and beyond," said Professor Baqain.

Dr. Khawla Belhoul, Assistant Dean of Student and Alumni Happiness and Wellbeing at the College and Director of Dubai Dental Hospital, commented, "On behalf of the entire MBRU family, I congratulate these talented individuals on completing this crucial stage of their educational and professional journey."