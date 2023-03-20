UrduPoint.com

MBRU Granted Full Institutional Accreditation From Saudi Commission For Health Specialties

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023 | 07:01 PM

MBRU granted full institutional accreditation from Saudi Commission for Health Specialties

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2023) Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) has received full institutional accreditation from the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties (SCFHS) for an additional four years. This renewed accreditation covers all postgraduate residency and fellowship programmes offered by the Deanship of Postgraduate Medical education at MBRU.

The accredited programmes' training will be conducted at various healthcare facilities belonging to Dubai Academic Health Corporation (DAHC), including Rashid Hospital, Dubai Hospital, Latifa Women and Children's Hospital, Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital, Hatta Hospital, Dubai Dental Hospital, and other Primary care and specialised health centers. Additionally, Mediclinic hospitals, MBRU's clinical affiliate, will also serve as a training site for these programmes.

Professor Sulaiman Alemran, Dean of Postgraduate Medical Education at MBRU, said, “With MBRU being part of DAHC, the scope for postgraduate medical training has expanded.

Having a variety of public and private sector healthcare facilities has created further opportunities for those seeking specialty training. At MBRU, we strive to provide the highest quality of postgraduate training programmes to satisfy the increasing need and demands of the region's young healthcare professionals."

“The University was awarded the SCFHS accreditation following a thorough evaluation by an expert committee that assessed the institution's academic structure, level of educational facilities, and faculty efficacy in providing SCFHS-approved programmes. This recognition motivates us to develop more residency and specialty fellowship programmes in the future, in association with local hospitals and healthcare institutions,” he added.

Related Topics

Education Dubai Saudi Young Rashid SITE Women All From

Recent Stories

Dubai records over AED1.7 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.7 bn in realty transactions Monday

44 seconds ago
 Noor Dubai Foundation launches campaign to promote ..

Noor Dubai Foundation launches campaign to promote early diagnosis of eye disord ..

52 seconds ago
 Department of Municipalities and Transport launche ..

Department of Municipalities and Transport launches Al Nalia app for safe mariti ..

58 seconds ago
 Marihub supports UAE’s Salmeen initiative

Marihub supports UAE’s Salmeen initiative

1 minute ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed submits final Expo 2020 Dubai repo ..

Ahmed bin Saeed submits final Expo 2020 Dubai report to Bureau International des ..

1 minute ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation with JPMorgan Chase

DEWA discusses cooperation with JPMorgan Chase

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.