MBRU granted full institutional accreditation from Saudi Commission for Health Specialties

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2023) Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) has received full institutional accreditation from the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties (SCFHS) for an additional four years. This renewed accreditation covers all postgraduate residency and fellowship programmes offered by the Deanship of Postgraduate Medical education at MBRU.

The accredited programmes' training will be conducted at various healthcare facilities belonging to Dubai Academic Health Corporation (DAHC), including Rashid Hospital, Dubai Hospital, Latifa Women and Children's Hospital, Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital, Hatta Hospital, Dubai Dental Hospital, and other Primary care and specialised health centers. Additionally, Mediclinic hospitals, MBRU's clinical affiliate, will also serve as a training site for these programmes.

Professor Sulaiman Alemran, Dean of Postgraduate Medical Education at MBRU, said, “With MBRU being part of DAHC, the scope for postgraduate medical training has expanded.

Having a variety of public and private sector healthcare facilities has created further opportunities for those seeking specialty training. At MBRU, we strive to provide the highest quality of postgraduate training programmes to satisfy the increasing need and demands of the region's young healthcare professionals."

“The University was awarded the SCFHS accreditation following a thorough evaluation by an expert committee that assessed the institution's academic structure, level of educational facilities, and faculty efficacy in providing SCFHS-approved programmes. This recognition motivates us to develop more residency and specialty fellowship programmes in the future, in association with local hospitals and healthcare institutions,” he added.