MBRU joins group of institutions with full institutional accreditation from Saudi Commission for Health Specialties

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2020) Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, MBRU, has been awarded full Institutional accreditation by the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, SCFHS, becoming one of just 12 health institutions to obtain the certification out of 122 that have been assessed.

The accreditation, valid for four years, was awarded after the SCFHS institutional committee completed a thorough evaluation of the MBRU’s campus, including academic structure, level of educational facilities, and an assessment of the MBRU faculty and its ability to effectively provide SCFHS-approved programmes.

The evaluation included an assessment of the MBRU’s collaborations with Mediclinic City Hospital, Dubai Dental Hospital, Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital, Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital, and Rashid Hospital, Dubai. The report also highlighted the series of strategic partnerships forged with prominent multidisciplinary healthcare institutions globally.

SCFHS is responsible for supervising and evaluating training programmes, as well as setting controls and standards for the practice of health professions in the kingdom. The accreditation means the programmes, including the Al Jalila Children’s Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship Programme and the Al Jalila Children's Pediatric Residency Programme, are aligned with the SCFHS regulations.

The Executive Director of Accreditation, SCFHS, Dr. Hussain AlHussain, stated, "At the SCFHS, we issue the Full Institutional Accreditation Decision valid for four years to the training centres that fully meet all Institutional Accreditation Standards, representing the Essential Training Requirements (First Category), which are required to execute Postgraduate Health Professional Training Programmes, focusing on various aspects related to training governance, effective supervision of training, ensuring its alignment with principles of patient safety, healthcare quality and the trainees’ wellbeing, to equip the trainees for safe professional practice, and enable them to competently provide compassionate healthcare service to the community."

Dr. Amer Sharif, Vice Chancellor of the MBRU, said, "We aim to develop healthcare professionals of tomorrow and provide the community with qualified physicians and healthcare professionals who are efficiently able to address the evolving needs of a healthcare sector that is in the midst of rapid transformation, both in the UAE and beyond."

"This accreditation paves the way for us to develop more residency and specialised fellowship programmes in conjunction with hospitals and healthcare institutes in the future, which will further strengthen our work in creating an integrated academic health system," he said.