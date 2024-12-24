MBRU partners with American Dental Association Forsyth Institute

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the American Dental Association Forsyth Institute (AFI), a United States-based research institute focused on exploring the connections between oral health and overall well-being.

The strategic partnership aims to advance oral health and related technology development in Dubai by fostering research and learning opportunities for students and faculty at MBRU’s Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine (HBMCDM).

The agreement was part of a broader visit by MBRU’s HBMCDM delegation to the United States, during which they engaged with leading academic institutions and explored avenues for international collaboration.

Through the MoU, Dubai Health and AFI will collaborate on joint research projects and student exchange programmes to address oral health issues, ultimately improving dental care outcomes.

The collaboration will also facilitate the organisation of joint symposia, conferences, and workshops to foster knowledge exchange among oral health professionals.

Commenting on the partnership, Professor Manal Al Halabi, Dean of HBMCDM at MBRU, said, “This collaboration with the ADA Forsyth Institute represents a significant step forward in our efforts to elevate oral health research and education at MBRU. The agreement creates valuable opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange, ultimately leading to better oral health care.

“ADA Forsyth has created an ecosystem for oral health technology development,” said AFI’s Chief Executive Officer Dr. Wenyuan Shi. “Through this partnership with MBRU, we can extend access to this ecosystem to Dubai Health and promote oral health innovation and research collaboration globally.”