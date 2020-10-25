MBRU to connect with future healthcare professionals at NAJAH Connect 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2020) Students interested in pursuing careers in medicine and specialise in other healthcare fields will get valuable insights into the latest learning journeys at NAJAH Connect virtual education fair after the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, MBRU, announced its participation.

NAJAH Connect 2020 will be held from 27th - 29th October, from 10 am until 10 pm. MBRU will also present two interactive sessions to engage healthcare professionals of the future.

The first session titled ‘Become the Next Frontliner’, on 27th October, will outline opportunities that MBRU presents students in the field of healthcare studies. It will be led by Dr. Rasha Buhumaid, Assistant Professor – Emergency Medicine, and Ahmad AlAwadhi, Senior Director of Student Services and Registrations, MBRU.

The second session, on 28th October, titled ‘Get to Know MBRU’, will be led by Nujood Al Khloofi, Director of Communications and External Relations at MBRU.

The university aims to be a global hub for innovative and integrated healthcare education and research, to that end, the University’s Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, MBBS, programme provides students with clinical exposure, considered to be one of the most vital factors in the study of medicine, right from the first year of study.

A Summer Scholars Programme offered by the College of Medicine also allows MBBS students to engage in research, volunteering, and clinical rotations across the globe.

The College also offers a postgraduate programme in Biomedical Sciences which accepted its first cohort in August of 2020.

Dentistry programmes offered through the Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine include specialist postgraduate degrees in Prosthodontics, Pediatric Dentistry, Orthodontics, Endodontics, and Periodontology; as well as a Dental Internship Programme, the first of its kind in Dubai. The programme is created to broaden the perspective of recently graduated dentists by providing the opportunity to deliver comprehensive patient-centred dental care at the Dubai Dental Hospital, MBRU’s clinical partner and the College’s teaching hospital.

MBRU has also launched a College of Nursing and Midwifery for the academic year 2020/21. Currently, the College offers two postgraduate programmes, in cardiovascular and pediatric nursing. Designed to support and improve the practice of nursing in the UAE and the region, the programs are in partnership with Queen’s University of Belfast in Northern Ireland, which will allow students to undergo a 12-week period of clinical nursing practice at the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust as part of their programme.

"Through our participation at NAJAH Connect, we would like to display facets that allow MBRU to stand out and help students make the right academic choices," said AlAwadhi.

Additionally, MBRU will also participate in NAJAH 2021 which is scheduled to run from 23rd - 25th May.