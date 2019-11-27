UrduPoint.com
MBRU To Host Middle East Healthcare Social Media Summit In Dubai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:45 PM

MBRU to host Middle East Healthcare Social Media Summit in Dubai

Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, MBRU, has joined forces with Mayo Clinic and American Hospital Dubai to host the first Middle East Healthcare Social Media Summit

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2019) Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, MBRU, has joined forces with Mayo Clinic and American Hospital Dubai to host the first middle East Healthcare Social Media Summit.

Organised by Mayo Clinic, the Summit will bring together healthcare providers and decision makers spanning various sectors to analyse the impact of social media on healthcare and chart the best way forward.

The three-day event will take place at the MBRU campus at Dubai Healthcare City from 8th-10th December and will offer attendees invaluable insights into the current trends of social media in healthcare and the impact of social media on healthcare institutions and patients.

MBRU and the American Hospital Dubai, a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, are co-sponsors of the event, which includes: a two-day conference held from 9th-10th December featuring several speakers from the UAE and representatives from Saudi Arabia, Ireland, New Zealand and the United States; as well as an optional pre-conference workshop on 8th December called Social Media Residency, which provides advanced training and consultation for those interested in practical assistance in applying social media tools in their health-related work.

Dr. Amer Sharif, Vice Chancellor of MBRU, said, "We are honoured to host this Summit, and to help shape an agenda that reflects social media use in our region as well as best practices from Mayo Clinic’s global network of social media advocates."

"We’re gratified to have such strong co-sponsors who have helped us develop an outstanding programme for the Summit," said Farris Timimi, M.D., medical director for Mayo Clinic Social Media Network.

The Summit will feature key topics such as how social media interventions can be optimised to engage populations and improve health outcomes, identify common pitfalls to avoid when using the medium in healthcare, and identify the right strategies to create and consolidate academic reputation on social media.

In addition to educating healthcare professionals of the best use of social media, the Summit will connect healthcare providers with key decision makers spanning a range of industries.

The Summit is accredited by the Mayo Clinic school of Continuous Professional Development and participants can receive continuing education credit.

