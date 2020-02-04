MBRU unveils new dental internship programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2020) The Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, MBRU, announced a new 12-month dental internship programme at the UAE International Dental Conference & Arab Dental Exhibition, which will provide recent dental graduates with a unique learning experience at the UAE’s largest dental hospital, the Dubai Dental Hospital, DDH.

It is being held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, and President of the Dubai Health Authority.

Under the initiative, students of all nationalities will get the unique opportunity to assume a variety of patient-centred care roles at the DDH, the clinical partner of the MBRU, and shadow specialists, gaining invaluable insights and experience across the full spectrum of dental care, from endodontics, periodontology and prosthodontics, to paediatric dentistry, orthodontics, and other oral surgery speciality practices.

A first-of-its-kind in Dubai, the internship is the latest unique educational initiative from the MBRU, which strives to offer the newest, interactive learning environments in line with its mission to advance health in the UAE and the region through an innovative and integrated academic health system that is nationally responsive and globally connected.

"The MBRU Dental Internship Programme at the Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine, HBMCDM, is the first-of-its-kind in an academic institute in Dubai. This internship programme will give recent graduates a precious opportunity to spend time and learn from our accomplished international faculty; they will also gain invaluable practical skills in a state-of-the-art dental hospital and enhance their knowledge, which will be instrumental in their journeys as dentists and well-rounded healthcare professionals of tomorrow," said Professor Zaid Hani Baqain, Dean of HBMCDM.

Dr. Khawla Belhoul, Director, DDH, and Assistant Dean of Student-Alumni Happiness and Wellbeing at HBMCDM, said, "We understand the importance of providing students with the right environment to get the most out of their studies in their development as the health specialists of tomorrow. This programme was created to meet the growing demand for recent graduates looking to secure an internship. It is an honour for the DDH to work with the MBRU on this initiative and I am confident the students will develop their practical skills and theoretical knowledge under the supervision of our expert dentists."