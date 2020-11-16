MBRU Vice Chancellor 1st RCSI Alumni and UAE National to receive ‘Positive Global Impact Award’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2020) Dr. Amer Sharif, Vice Chancellor of Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, MBRU, has made history as the first recipient of the ‘Positive Global Impact’ Award.

Instituted by the illustrious Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, RCSI, the recognition is part of the medical school’s Institute of Leadership 2020 Alumni Award.

The Positive Global Impact is awarded to a graduate of RCSI who has made a positive impact on healthcare globally through outstanding involvement and dedication.

Dr. Sharif, who was instrumental in the establishment of MBRU in 2014 and has played a key role in its development to date, is the first RCSI graduate to receive the Positive Global Impact award and the first UAE national to receive an RCSI alumni award. He is also the second recipient of an RCSI Institute of Leadership Alumni Award, following Martin Dunne, Director of the National Ambulance Service of Ireland.

"An inspirational leader in middle Eastern healthcare, Amer’s desire and drive for excellence has seen him playing an instrumental role in both the initial inception and in further raising the profile of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences. A leader for change in healthcare, Amer is using his vast experience to shape the future of health systems within the UAE, through the promotion of innovative and integrated academic services, in a system that is nationally responsive and globally connected.

Receiving the Positive Global Impact award, we are incredibly proud to recognize the work of such an inspirational leader in healthcare," said a statement from RCSI.

The Institute of Leadership awards are nominated by peers, colleagues and faculty of the RCSI. Nominations are reviewed, and final awards are decided by a panel consisting of the Chief Executive, Dean, Senior members of Faculty and representatives from the Alumni Relations office.

The awards are part of the annual RCSI Alumni Awards that celebrate the outstanding achievements of RCSI alumni, whose exemplary accomplishments and contributions as global healthcare professionals, are leading the world to better health.

A holder of a Bachelor of Medicine & Bachelor of Surgery, MBBS, degree and a PhD in Public Health (health systems & policy research) from UAE University as well as a Master of Science degree in Healthcare Management from RCSI, Dr. Sharif’s Positive Global Impact Award is his second award from RCSI as he was a past recipient of the institute’s Inspiring Excellence Award.

In addition to his role as MBRU Vice Chancellor, Dr. Sharif heads the Dubai COVID-19 Command and Control Centre. He is also a Visiting Scholar at the Thomas Jefferson University - Sidney Kimmel Medical College - Centre for Research in Medical education & Health Care.