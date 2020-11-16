UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MBRU Vice Chancellor 1st RCSI Alumni And UAE National To Receive ‘Positive Global Impact Award’

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 05:15 PM

MBRU Vice Chancellor 1st RCSI Alumni and UAE National to receive ‘Positive Global Impact Award’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2020) Dr. Amer Sharif, Vice Chancellor of Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, MBRU, has made history as the first recipient of the ‘Positive Global Impact’ Award.

Instituted by the illustrious Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, RCSI, the recognition is part of the medical school’s Institute of Leadership 2020 Alumni Award.

The Positive Global Impact is awarded to a graduate of RCSI who has made a positive impact on healthcare globally through outstanding involvement and dedication.

Dr. Sharif, who was instrumental in the establishment of MBRU in 2014 and has played a key role in its development to date, is the first RCSI graduate to receive the Positive Global Impact award and the first UAE national to receive an RCSI alumni award. He is also the second recipient of an RCSI Institute of Leadership Alumni Award, following Martin Dunne, Director of the National Ambulance Service of Ireland.

"An inspirational leader in middle Eastern healthcare, Amer’s desire and drive for excellence has seen him playing an instrumental role in both the initial inception and in further raising the profile of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences. A leader for change in healthcare, Amer is using his vast experience to shape the future of health systems within the UAE, through the promotion of innovative and integrated academic services, in a system that is nationally responsive and globally connected.

Receiving the Positive Global Impact award, we are incredibly proud to recognize the work of such an inspirational leader in healthcare," said a statement from RCSI.

The Institute of Leadership awards are nominated by peers, colleagues and faculty of the RCSI. Nominations are reviewed, and final awards are decided by a panel consisting of the Chief Executive, Dean, Senior members of Faculty and representatives from the Alumni Relations office.

The awards are part of the annual RCSI Alumni Awards that celebrate the outstanding achievements of RCSI alumni, whose exemplary accomplishments and contributions as global healthcare professionals, are leading the world to better health.

A holder of a Bachelor of Medicine & Bachelor of Surgery, MBBS, degree and a PhD in Public Health (health systems & policy research) from UAE University as well as a Master of Science degree in Healthcare Management from RCSI, Dr. Sharif’s Positive Global Impact Award is his second award from RCSI as he was a past recipient of the institute’s Inspiring Excellence Award.

In addition to his role as MBRU Vice Chancellor, Dr. Sharif heads the Dubai COVID-19 Command and Control Centre. He is also a Visiting Scholar at the Thomas Jefferson University - Sidney Kimmel Medical College - Centre for Research in Medical education & Health Care.

Related Topics

World Education UAE Dubai Rashid Sidney Ireland 2020 From

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi, French Armed Forces Minister discuss d ..

6 minutes ago

ADEK launches new edition of scholarships for dist ..

6 minutes ago

MD APP condoles demise of DG Bulgarian Telegraph A ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister approves establishment of National ..

3 minutes ago

India's Bharat Biotech Announces Start of Phase II ..

3 minutes ago

PTI's overwhelming success in GB elections reflect ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.