MBZ-SAT Successfully Launched From California
Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2025 | 04:30 PM
CALIFORNIA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) The MBZ-SAT, the region's most advanced observation satellite, successfully launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, USA, this evening aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in a significant milestone in the UAE's journey towards space exploration and advanced technology leadership.
MBZ-SAT represents a quantum leap in the UAE's space exploration endeavours. Entirely developed by Emirati engineers at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), the SAT will contribute to disaster management and improve lives by generating high-resolution images around the clock, capturing details as small as one square meter.
Its capabilities are ten times greater than the centre's current productivity, sharing captured data three times faster, enabling immediate benefits to enhance various sectors.
The MBRSC team successfully completed the final tests of the satellite at SpaceX facilities in the United States.
