Open Menu

MBZ-SAT Successfully Launched From California

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2025 | 04:30 PM

MBZ-SAT successfully launched from California

CALIFORNIA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) The MBZ-SAT, the region's most advanced observation satellite, successfully launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, USA, this evening aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in a significant milestone in the UAE's journey towards space exploration and advanced technology leadership.

MBZ-SAT represents a quantum leap in the UAE's space exploration endeavours. Entirely developed by Emirati engineers at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), the SAT will contribute to disaster management and improve lives by generating high-resolution images around the clock, capturing details as small as one square meter.

Its capabilities are ten times greater than the centre's current productivity, sharing captured data three times faster, enabling immediate benefits to enhance various sectors.

The MBRSC team successfully completed the final tests of the satellite at SpaceX facilities in the United States.

Related Topics

USA Technology UAE Rashid United States SpaceX From

Recent Stories

MBZ-SAT successfully launched from California

MBZ-SAT successfully launched from California

17 seconds ago
 US House passes Bill to bar transgender athletes f ..

US House passes Bill to bar transgender athletes from competing in women’s Spo ..

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Ticket sales expected t ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Ticket sales expected to start next week

2 hours ago
 Why APS attack not tried in military courts, asks ..

Why APS attack not tried in military courts, asks SC constitutional bench

2 hours ago
 Four Khwarij killed in Spinwam area of North Wazir ..

Four Khwarij killed in Spinwam area of North Waziristan

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt confirms gold reserves worth over Rs80 ..

Punjab govt confirms gold reserves worth over Rs800b at Attock

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2025

8 hours ago
 'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaki ..

'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..

16 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Ad ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor

16 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take o ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of U ..

16 hours ago
 Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readines ..

Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative

16 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East