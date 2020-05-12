UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MBZUAI Appoints Dr. Behjat Al Yousuf To Lead Outreach And Engagement Initiatives

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 05:15 PM

MBZUAI appoints Dr. Behjat Al Yousuf to lead Outreach and Engagement initiatives

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2020) Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, MBZUAI, has announced the appointment of Dr. Behjat Al Yousuf as Executive Vice President for Outreach and Engagement.

As Executive Vice President for Outreach and Engagement, Dr. Al Yousuf will oversee the University’s external partnership mission, including outreach with the broader community, government agencies, and industrial partners.

She will support the development and implementation of AI research initiatives, as well as develop, oversee, and provide Artificial Intelligence, AI, advisory and consultancy services to public and private sector organizations, including government agencies, large businesses, small and medium enterprises, SMEs, and AI startups.

Dr. Al Yousuf joins MBZUAI from her previous role as Interim Provost of Masdar Institute of Science and Technology, a position she held since May 2015 as well as being a Professor of Practice in Engineering Systems. She has a strong track record of presenting ground-breaking research and key papers at prestigious regional and international events, including the delivery of numerous publications on subjects such as education and software architecture.

Throughout her career, Dr. Al Yousuf has held a number of roles, including, amongst others, member of the board of Trustees of the UAE Space Agency; jury member of the Zayed Sustainability prize, and member of the advisory council of the Women in Sustainability, Environment, and Renewable Energy. She also serves on groups such as the UN Global Alliances for Information Development, World Federation of Women Engineering, and the International Taskforce for Women in Technology.

Among many recognitions and leadership awards, Dr. Al Yousuf was the recipient of the Arab Women Award in the business of Education category in 2016, and the Sheikh Rashid Award for Scientific Achievement in 2006.

Speaking on Dr. Al Yousuf’s appointment, Professor Sir Michael Brady, Interim President of MBZUAI, said, "We are very pleased to have Dr. Behjat join the team at MBZUAI. With her significant experience and many accomplishments, she is the ideal person to lead the University’s industrial research and outreach programs, steering the use of AI for the good of our community in the UAE and beyond. This will provide a solid foundation for MBZUAI’s role in driving the progression of AI as a tool for positive transformation."

Dr. Al Yousuf said, "It is a privilege to have the opportunity to further contribute to the UAE’s scientific and technology sector through the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence. I look forward to leveraging the capabilities of the University while working with public and private sector entities within the UAE and across the world to find new solutions that will propel global society into an AI-empowered era."

MBZUAI will offer Master of Science, MSc, and PhD level programs while also engaging policymakers and businesses around the world so that AI is harnessed as a force for positive transformation. The University has already begun the process of vetting thousands of applications received from over 80 countries and is in the final stage of evaluation for the January 2021 intake.

The University will provide all admitted students with a full scholarship, plus benefits such as a monthly allowance, health insurance, and accommodation. MBZUAI will work with leading local and global companies to secure internships and will also assist students in finding employment opportunities.

Related Topics

World Technology United Nations Business Education UAE Rashid Lead January May Women 2016 2015 All From Government Arab Employment

Recent Stories

SEHA, ERC hand out 1,000 care packages

4 minutes ago

ECI, Abu Dhabi Exports Office join forces to expan ..

4 minutes ago

Ertugrul gains more popularity as liberals critici ..

7 minutes ago

Paris Mayor Calls For Reopening Parks in French Ca ..

13 minutes ago

DC directs implementation of SOPs against COVID-19 ..

13 minutes ago

Car sales in Russia plummet 72%

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.