MBZUAI appoints Dr. Behjat Al Yousuf to lead Outreach and Engagement initiatives

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2020) Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, MBZUAI, has announced the appointment of Dr. Behjat Al Yousuf as Executive Vice President for Outreach and Engagement.

As Executive Vice President for Outreach and Engagement, Dr. Al Yousuf will oversee the University’s external partnership mission, including outreach with the broader community, government agencies, and industrial partners.

She will support the development and implementation of AI research initiatives, as well as develop, oversee, and provide Artificial Intelligence, AI, advisory and consultancy services to public and private sector organizations, including government agencies, large businesses, small and medium enterprises, SMEs, and AI startups.

Dr. Al Yousuf joins MBZUAI from her previous role as Interim Provost of Masdar Institute of Science and Technology, a position she held since May 2015 as well as being a Professor of Practice in Engineering Systems. She has a strong track record of presenting ground-breaking research and key papers at prestigious regional and international events, including the delivery of numerous publications on subjects such as education and software architecture.

Throughout her career, Dr. Al Yousuf has held a number of roles, including, amongst others, member of the board of Trustees of the UAE Space Agency; jury member of the Zayed Sustainability prize, and member of the advisory council of the Women in Sustainability, Environment, and Renewable Energy. She also serves on groups such as the UN Global Alliances for Information Development, World Federation of Women Engineering, and the International Taskforce for Women in Technology.

Among many recognitions and leadership awards, Dr. Al Yousuf was the recipient of the Arab Women Award in the business of Education category in 2016, and the Sheikh Rashid Award for Scientific Achievement in 2006.

Speaking on Dr. Al Yousuf’s appointment, Professor Sir Michael Brady, Interim President of MBZUAI, said, "We are very pleased to have Dr. Behjat join the team at MBZUAI. With her significant experience and many accomplishments, she is the ideal person to lead the University’s industrial research and outreach programs, steering the use of AI for the good of our community in the UAE and beyond. This will provide a solid foundation for MBZUAI’s role in driving the progression of AI as a tool for positive transformation."

Dr. Al Yousuf said, "It is a privilege to have the opportunity to further contribute to the UAE’s scientific and technology sector through the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence. I look forward to leveraging the capabilities of the University while working with public and private sector entities within the UAE and across the world to find new solutions that will propel global society into an AI-empowered era."

MBZUAI will offer Master of Science, MSc, and PhD level programs while also engaging policymakers and businesses around the world so that AI is harnessed as a force for positive transformation. The University has already begun the process of vetting thousands of applications received from over 80 countries and is in the final stage of evaluation for the January 2021 intake.

The University will provide all admitted students with a full scholarship, plus benefits such as a monthly allowance, health insurance, and accommodation. MBZUAI will work with leading local and global companies to secure internships and will also assist students in finding employment opportunities.