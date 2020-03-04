MBZUAI delegation discusses cooperation on AI with Egyptian Higher Education Institutions

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2020) A senior delegation from the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, MBZUAI, the world’s first graduate-level, research-based artificial intelligence university, recently discussed potential collaboration opportunities with Egypt’s educational institutions during a recent visit to the country.

The visit - organised by Egypt’s Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and the UAE Embassy in Cairo - touched upon the importance of the exchange of students and knowledge in the field of artificial intelligence, AI, to provide reciprocal benefits for the UAE and Egypt.

Led by Professor Ling Shao, Executive Vice President and Provost, Assistant Professor Dr. Hang Dai, and Reem Al Orfali, Director of Student Affairs, the MBZUAI delegation met with representatives from the Supreme Council of Universities to demonstrate the breadth of the University’s education and research facilities. The meeting emphasised the value of enabling both countries’ plans to develop AI capacity for economic and societal empowerment.

Discussions with the Supreme Council of Universities, as well as University deans, head of departments, and faculty members during the visit included joint research projects that would further the use of AI in healthcare and Arabic language processing amongst other fields, creating joint AI labs and a collaborative AI competition, exchanging professors, co-advising students, and the potential for summer and winter schools in AI, as well as exploring the scope for offering dual or joint degrees.

The delegation stated MBZUAI’s eagerness to work with Egypt’s universities as a collaborator and co-advisor, inviting educators to take advantage of the University’s strong faculty and research capabilities.

Professor Ling Shao, Executive Vice President and Provost, MBZUAI, said, "AI has an important role to play in building sustainable communities and sustained economic growth. Partnerships are an essential component of achieving this. A collaborative approach to AI problem solving and education will empower society’s prowess, something that is at the core of what the University aspires to achieve."

In addition, the delegation visited Cairo University, Ain Shams University, AUC University, and Alexandria University, to showcase the University’s Master’s and Doctorate programmes. Egyptian students currently enrolled in relevant Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, STEM, fields – such as engineering and computer science – had the opportunity to learn more about the University, which will welcome its first class of graduate students in August 2020.

MBZUAI will offer Master of Science, MSc, and PhD level programmes while also engaging policymakers and businesses around the world so that AI is harnessed as a force for positive transformation. The University has already begun the process of vetting the applications for the 2020 intake, with over 1,000 applications reviewed and in the final stage of evaluation.

Graduate students can apply to MBZUAI via the University’s website for 2020 registration. The first class of graduate students will commence coursework at MBZUAI’s Masdar City campus in August 2020.

The University will provide all admitted students with a full scholarship, plus benefits such as a monthly allowance, health insurance, and accommodation. MBZUAI will work with leading local and global companies to secure internships, and will also assist students in finding employment opportunities.