MBZUAI launches expert-led sessions exploring power of AI

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2020) The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, MBZUAI, has launched MBZUAI Talks, a series of educational webinars that will delve into some of the most exciting areas of artificial intelligence, AI, from current applications to the endless future possibilities of the technology.

Commencing 7th July, the AI-focused webinars will be conducted monthly by the leadership team and faculty members at the university, and will be open to the public through video conferencing. It will provide participants with a platform to gain insights into the field of AI, and also engage in an open dialogue with AI experts through a Q&A session.

The sessions will host a series of interesting topics highlighting the use of AI across different sectors such as healthcare, transportation, education, energy and more.

MBZUAI Talks will also provide an opportunity for its students to connect with a network of strategic industry and cross-industry partners through dedicated sessions led by seasoned industry professionals from leading global and regional tech companies.

During these sessions, the AI specialists will discuss their practical experiences and research, as well as career prospects in the field.

Dr. Behjat Al Yousuf, Executive Vice President for Outreach and Engagement at MBZUAI, said, "Artificial Intelligence has helped achieve breakthroughs across different sectors such as healthcare, education, aviation and more. AI is becoming increasingly prevalent in everyday life, and yet the public understanding of exactly what AI is – and what it can do – is still relatively limited. Through MBZUAI Talks, we aim to increase public knowledge and understanding of AI, and discuss how AI has great potential to transform the way we live, work and learn."