MBZUAI Launches Master In Applied Artificial Intelligence Degree
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) has launched a Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence (MAAI) degree to train the next generation of innovators and leaders in the application of artificial intelligence (AI) – equipping them with the tools to solve organisational and societal problems.
The MAAI is designed for working professionals and is expected to appeal to government and large organisations that require highly skilled, in-house AI practitioners to drive transformation.
The course will be taught by MBZUAI’s faculty and international guest speakers to develop participants’ skills in advanced technology adaptation in industry, research, and development, and in critical government functions.
The programme offers a balanced mix of fundamental AI knowledge, practical projects, and industry experience and gives students access to MBZUAI’s cutting-edge research community and facilities, as well as a lifetime alumni network.
Students on the MAAI course can study full-time or part-time and will benefit from networking opportunities with industry professionals and an AI industry placement where they will apply and assess AI concepts and theories in practical settings.
Professor Eric Xing, President of MBZUAI, said, “The programme recognises the growing need for experts who understand the broad potential of AI in its various forms and how to apply it in specific scenarios to deliver solutions that are accurate, effective, safe and ethical. The MAAI further expands MBZUAI’s scope and ability to develop the next generation of AI practitioners capable of delivering AI solutions with the potential to improve society and people’s lives.”
Recent Stories
MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence degree
Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strategy 2030
Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medical Supply Chain, Al Ittihad Dru ..
‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses ways to strengthen food control s ..
Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-to-fuel plant
PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and other PTI leaders
Indian businesses top list of new companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce in ..
Sanad launches 5th production line for regions' first 'LEAP-1A' engines
UK newspaper criticizes ICC for Favoring India in Champions Trophy 2025
Economy Middle East Summit to convene in May 2025
ADAFSA amplifies agricultural sustainability efforts as Year of Sustainability c ..
International Charity Organisation implements 75 projects in Kyrgyzstan
More Stories From Middle East
-
MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence degree2 minutes ago
-
Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strategy 203017 minutes ago
-
Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medical Supply Chain, Al Ittihad Drug47 minutes ago
-
‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses ways to strengthen food control systems47 minutes ago
-
Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-to-fuel plant47 minutes ago
-
Indian businesses top list of new companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 9 months1 hour ago
-
Sanad launches 5th production line for regions' first 'LEAP-1A' engines1 hour ago
-
Economy Middle East Summit to convene in May 20251 hour ago
-
ADAFSA amplifies agricultural sustainability efforts as Year of Sustainability concludes2 hours ago
-
International Charity Organisation implements 75 projects in Kyrgyzstan2 hours ago
-
Nine countries to become BRICS partners in 20252 hours ago
-
Future Cities Awards 2025 opens nominations2 hours ago