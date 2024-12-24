Open Menu

MBZUAI Launches Master In Applied Artificial Intelligence Degree

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 03:30 PM

MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence degree

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) has launched a Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence (MAAI) degree to train the next generation of innovators and leaders in the application of artificial intelligence (AI) – equipping them with the tools to solve organisational and societal problems.

The MAAI is designed for working professionals and is expected to appeal to government and large organisations that require highly skilled, in-house AI practitioners to drive transformation.

The course will be taught by MBZUAI’s faculty and international guest speakers to develop participants’ skills in advanced technology adaptation in industry, research, and development, and in critical government functions.

The programme offers a balanced mix of fundamental AI knowledge, practical projects, and industry experience and gives students access to MBZUAI’s cutting-edge research community and facilities, as well as a lifetime alumni network.

Students on the MAAI course can study full-time or part-time and will benefit from networking opportunities with industry professionals and an AI industry placement where they will apply and assess AI concepts and theories in practical settings.

Professor Eric Xing, President of MBZUAI, said, “The programme recognises the growing need for experts who understand the broad potential of AI in its various forms and how to apply it in specific scenarios to deliver solutions that are accurate, effective, safe and ethical. The MAAI further expands MBZUAI’s scope and ability to develop the next generation of AI practitioners capable of delivering AI solutions with the potential to improve society and people’s lives.”

