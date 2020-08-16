UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MBZUAI Launches Online Courses To Empower Admitted Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 01:15 PM

MBZUAI launches online courses to empower admitted students

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2020) The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, MBZUAI, the world’s first graduate-level, research-based artificial intelligence, AI, university, has announced the launch of online courses for its accepted inaugural cohort students ahead of the academic year starting on 10th January, 2021.

The University has recently extended admission offers to 100 students from 31 countries, with nearly 90 percent of the admitted students having already accepted their offers. Students accepted into the first cohort were selected from a high caliber group of 2,223 applicants of 97 different nationalities.

Taught by MBZUAI faculty members, the courses will provide accepted students with a comprehensive refresher in core subjects required for the programmes they will embark upon at the University. Online courses will cover the fundamentals of mathematics and programming.

While not mandatory, the set of online courses is intended to prepare admitted MBZUAI students for the challenging coursework that they will receive at the University, and to help them perform innovative world-class research.

Professor Sir Michael Brady, Interim President of MBZUAI, said, "We have selected some exceptional students to join the first academic year at MBZUAI, and we want to ensure that they are able to hit the ground running in January 2021.

These online courses, curated by the Office of the Provost and delivered by MBZUAI’s expert faculty, will provide our accepted students with a refresher in the subjects that will form the core of their education at the University. They will also give our first cohort the opportunity to meet their future professors, and to experience the world-class standard of education MBZUAI is committed to providing."

Students accepted into the first MBZUAI cohort will study one of four programmes: MSc and PhD in Computer Vision, and MSc and PhD in Machine Learning.

From the start of the academic year, students will enjoy a purpose-built, high-tech and eco-friendly campus in Abu Dhabi’s Masdar City, which includes futuristic smart classrooms and research laboratories, an AI-specialised knowledge centre, and recreational facilities. MBZUAI is the first university in the UAE that is implementing Software Defined Architecture towards an agile IT infrastructure, with the deployment of consistent services.

Related Topics

World Education UAE Abu Dhabi January From

Recent Stories

New approved plans to reopen private schools in Ab ..

1 hour ago

Imtiaz’s Mission Re-Invention: All You Need To K ..

1 hour ago

President Trump&#039;s younger brother died on Sat ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Zayed appreciates Ghobaisha Al Ketbi& ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Biomedical centre is UAE’s healing to ..

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 21.45 million, d ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.