MBZUAI opens registration for 2025 Executive Programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) has opened applications for the sixth edition of the MBZUAI Executive Programme (MEP), a 16-week, in-person course that empowers senior leaders from business and government in the UAE to drive AI transformation in their organisations.

Leaders interested in this year’s MEP can submit applications online by Sunday, 16th March 2025.

MEP prepares leaders to apply and implement the latest AI principles with tuition from MBZUAI’s world-class faculty. Participants come from various sectors: government, energy, finance, law, transport and logistics, health, sports, and education.

The ideal candidate for MEP typically has more than 10 years of executive or leadership experience, a vision to drive AI transformation within their line of work, and a strong willingness to support a global network of executives committed to the responsible use of AI.

“MEP has become a key pillar of MBZUAI’s mission to deliver the skills needed to drive transformation in the UAE in line with the aims of the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence and the recently announced Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025-2027, which seeks to position Abu Dhabi as a global leader in AI-powered governance,” said Sultan Al Hajji, Vice President of Public Affairs and Alumni Relations at MBZUAI.

MEP’s modules will focus on areas including AI and its current paradigm shift, AI fundamentals, AI-driven industry changes, and AI strategy, policymaking and ethics – providing leaders with well-rounded AI knowledge and skills.

The programme culminates with capstone projects in which students form teams and apply their AI skills to develop tangible solutions to real-world challenges.

Launched in 2021, MEP has more than 200 distinguished alumni, including government ministers, undersecretaries, ambassadors, CEOs, and directors-general who have become champions of AI innovation in the UAE and beyond.