MBZUAI receives licensing and accreditation from Commission for Academic Accreditation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2020) Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, MBZUAI, announced that it has been awarded licensing and accreditation from the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of the board of Trustees at MBZUAI, said, "Receiving official accreditation from the CAA is a confirmation of our commitment to the Leadership’s vision of delivering excellence and developing AI skills through education. We aim to provide students with world-class courses in an environment that exceeds expectations in order to attract the best talent from across the globe."

The Commission for Academic Accreditation operates as part of the UAE’s Ministry of Education to conduct a programme of licensure of institutions of higher education, and accreditation of each of their academic programmes. According to the CAA, it is of the utmost importance that institutions in the UAE offer the highest quality academic programmes, which are recognized both within the country and internationally for their excellence.

Professor Sir Michael Brady, Interim President of MBZUAI, commented, "This is a key accomplishment prior to the University receiving the first intake of students later this year. We have ensured that each MBZUAI programme focuses on not only the most pertinent aspects of AI today, but that they will be delivered to the highest possible standards, ensuring quality education for all who attend the University.

MBZUAI will offer Master of Science (MSc) and PhD level programmes while also engaging policymakers and businesses around the world so that AI is harnessed as a force for positive transformation. The University has already begun the process of vetting the applications for the 2020 intake, with over 1,200 applications received and in the final stage of evaluation.

Graduate students can apply to MBZUAI via the University’s website for 2020 registration. The first class of graduate students will commence coursework at MBZUAI’s Masdar City campus in August 2020.

The University will provide all admitted students with a full scholarship, plus benefits such as a monthly allowance, health insurance, and accommodation. MBZUAI will work with leading local and global companies to secure internships, and will also assist students in finding employment opportunities.

MBZUAI is the world’s first graduate-level, research-based artificial intelligence university. Launched in October 2019 and located in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, the University aims to empower students, businesses and governments to advance artificial intelligence as a global force for positive progress.