UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MBZUAI Sees Over 3,000 Applicants In One Week

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 04:00 PM

MBZUAI sees over 3,000 applicants in one week

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2019) The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, MBZUAI, the first graduate-level, research-based artificial intelligence, AI, university in the world, has received immediate interest from graduate students across the globe, with 3,200 starting the application process.

The applicants include 1,681 potential students in the last step of their application process and 234 completing their applications within the first week of the University’s launch on 16th October 2019.

The majority of applications were received from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Egypt, India, and China.

Commenting on the widespread interest in the University, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of the MBZUAI board of Trustees, said, "The level of interest in such a short time is a very encouraging sign."

"MBZUAI is attracting prospective students from around the world, affirming the UAE leadership’s vision of investing in human potential and enabling societies through knowledge and education to find practical solutions to some of the biggest challenges in the world, and further establishing the UAE and Abu Dhabi as a global hub for innovation and higher education," he added.

Professor Michael Brady, Interim President of MBZUAI, said, "It is gratifying that there has already been such a strong expression of interest so quickly after the announcement. This reaffirms our belief that there is a need for MBZUAI, as the world’s first higher education institution dedicated to artificial intelligence. MBZUAI will train future leaders in the field while consolidating its role as a world-class force in AI research."

MBZUAI will offer Master of Science and PhD level programmes in key areas of AI – machine learning, computer vision, and natural language processing – while also engaging policymakers and businesses around the world so that AI is harnessed responsibly as a force for positive transformation.

The University will provide all admitted students with a full scholarship, plus benefits such as a monthly allowance, health insurance, and accommodation.

MBZUAI will work with leading local and global companies to secure internships, and will also assist students in finding employment opportunities.

Graduate students can apply to MBZUAI via the University’s website. The first class will commence coursework at the University’s Masdar City campus in September 2020.

To be eligible to study at MBZUAI, graduate students must meet with certain criteria.

For MSc programmes, applicants must have completed a Bachelor of Science or equivalent from an accredited university or college recognised by the UAE Ministry of Education. The applicant should be amongst the top 20 percent of the class, with academic transcripts showing a minimum CGPA of 3.2 (on a 4.0 scale), or equivalent. They must also hold an Internet-based TOEFL minimum overall score of 90, with 20 or above in each element, taken in one sitting, or IELTS (academic) minimum grade of 6.5, with 6.0 or above in each element, taken in one sitting.

A Graduate Record Examination, GRE, General score is a plus and would be considered in the evaluation of the applicants. Students must also present a statement of purpose in their application.

For PhD programme applicants, they must have completed a Master of Science or equivalent from an accredited university or college recognised by the UAE Ministry of Education. Applicants should be amongst the top 20 percent of the class, with minimum CGPA of 3.2 (on a 4.0 scale), or equivalent. They must also highlight English-language proficiency, with either internet-based TOEFL minimum overall score of 90, with 20 or above in each element, taken in one sitting, or IELTS (academic) minimum grade of 6.5, with 6.0 or above in each element, taken in one sitting.

The GRE General score is also considered a plus for PhD applicants, and would be considered in their evaluation. PhD applicants must also submite a statement of purpose and a research proposal in their application.

Related Topics

India World Education China Egypt UAE Abu Dhabi Algeria Saudi Arabia Hub September October 2019 2020 All From Top Employment

Recent Stories

Pak army killed 60 soldiers of Indian army

4 minutes ago

KUST, IdeaGist sign MoU for support in education

17 minutes ago

Resulted-oriented education essential to bridge ga ..

21 minutes ago

Butina's 1,100 Pages Written in Prison Talk About ..

21 minutes ago

DLD participates in WPIS 2019 in Mumbai

35 minutes ago

APHC calls for shutdown, march towards Lal Chowk S ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.