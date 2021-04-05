MBZUAI Talks: Challenges in Shifting from a Performance-Oriented AI to Production- and Industrial-AI

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2021) Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence (AI) research institution, invites members of the public to its upcoming MBZUAI Talks ‘From Performance-oriented AI to Production- and Industrial-AI’. The webinar will be held on April 6 at 6:00 pm UAE time.

Machine Learning (ML) systems for complex tasks, such as controlling industrial manufacturing processes in real-time or writing medical imaging case reports, are becoming increasingly sophisticated and consist of a large number of data, models, algorithms, and system elements and modules. During this session, Professor Eric Xing, President of MBZUAI and a world-renowned AI scientist, will delve into the technical challenges related to shifting towards production- and industrial-AI from the theoretical foundation for panoramic learning with all experiences. He will also discuss the compositional strategies for building Pan-ML programs from Lego-like blocks, the optimization methods for tuning systems, and systems’ framework for scaling up and scaling out ML productions.

Professor Eric Xing said "The traditional performance-oriented bespoke approaches in the ML community are not suited to meet highly demanding industrial standards beyond performance, such as safety, energy-efficiency, and scalability typically expected in production systems in industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation. In this upcoming webinar, we will provide examples of how to address each of these challenges in the form of first principle formula, new algorithms, software toolkits, and composable systems."

MBZUAI Talks is an ongoing series of webinars led by the world’s foremost experts in the field of AI and hosted by the MBZUAI on a broader range of AI related topics. Registration for the Webinar is free and can be completed at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JmKMaxJTSDuQhTnoB4l8oA.