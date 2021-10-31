MBZUAI welcomes 42 executives to first cohort of its executive programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2021) The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) officially welcomed 42 executives from across government and industry into its first Executive Programme at the Masdar City campus today.

The adoption of AI best practices is seen by the UAE’s leadership as a critical enabler of the economic development plans in line with 'Principles of the 50', aimed at creating the most dynamic economy in the world.

The Executive Programme is the first of its kind to be administered by MBZUAI. It will comprise six courses, each delivered by instructors from world-leading academic institutions, executives from global multinationals, and the university’s own faculty. It will also promote greater engagement on AI between government, business, and the scientific community to accelerate the development of future industries in the UAE while supporting the nation’s long-term strategy to become a global AI leader.

Delivering his opening remarks, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of the MBZUAI board of Trustees, highlighted the importance of the programme and its ability to support entities across the UAE play a key role in the UAE’s future development saying, "AI is proving to be the single most important economic accelerator of our time and it is central to the UAE's national and economic growth agenda."

"In order to capitalise on the technology, we need to enable as many decision makers as possible to understand it and apply it. That is why the MBZUAI Executive Programme was designed to take the latest AI methodologies from the classroom to the workplace, where they can make a practical difference. This is a real world, tailored programme that focuses on tangible results.

"

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and Chairman of MBZUAI's Advisory Board, said, "There is a lot of promise for governments to deploy AI, and you being informed you going through a course like this with the individuals that will be teaching it is going to be the best way forward for you to not only to be informed about the future, but also to shape the future in your organisations and in the government of the UAE."

MBZUAI President Eric Xing, who is set to lead the programme’s first session on the past, present and future of AI and machine learning, said, "This programme is vital, not only because AI literacy is central to the success of many of the strategic initiatives the UAE government is undertaking, but also because successful transformation requires a community of experts to support each other. Our hope, through the offering of this exciting, new Executive Programme, is that participants will engage with our faculty, and with each other, to make some truly groundbreaking things happen."

The Programme is designed to support senior leaders across public and private sectors, undersecretaries and assistant undersecretaries, C-suite executives, leaders in IT, technology and across multiple functions and industries seeking to understand the possibilities of AI.

Its first cohort will undergo online and practical courses, as well as seminars on the business, ethical and policymaking dimensions of the AI industry. The Programme’s six courses include: An Introduction to AI; AI, Machine Learning and the Economy; Visual Cognition and Intelligence; Lingual Cognition and Intelligence; The Future of Robotics and AI Ethics and Policymaking