UrduPoint.com

MBZUAI Welcomes 42 Executives To First Cohort Of Its Executive Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 02:30 PM

MBZUAI welcomes 42 executives to first cohort of its executive programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2021) The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) officially welcomed 42 executives from across government and industry into its first Executive Programme at the Masdar City campus today.

The adoption of AI best practices is seen by the UAE’s leadership as a critical enabler of the economic development plans in line with 'Principles of the 50', aimed at creating the most dynamic economy in the world.

The Executive Programme is the first of its kind to be administered by MBZUAI. It will comprise six courses, each delivered by instructors from world-leading academic institutions, executives from global multinationals, and the university’s own faculty. It will also promote greater engagement on AI between government, business, and the scientific community to accelerate the development of future industries in the UAE while supporting the nation’s long-term strategy to become a global AI leader.

Delivering his opening remarks, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of the MBZUAI board of Trustees, highlighted the importance of the programme and its ability to support entities across the UAE play a key role in the UAE’s future development saying, "AI is proving to be the single most important economic accelerator of our time and it is central to the UAE's national and economic growth agenda."

"In order to capitalise on the technology, we need to enable as many decision makers as possible to understand it and apply it. That is why the MBZUAI Executive Programme was designed to take the latest AI methodologies from the classroom to the workplace, where they can make a practical difference. This is a real world, tailored programme that focuses on tangible results.

"

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and Chairman of MBZUAI's Advisory Board, said, "There is a lot of promise for governments to deploy AI, and you being informed you going through a course like this with the individuals that will be teaching it is going to be the best way forward for you to not only to be informed about the future, but also to shape the future in your organisations and in the government of the UAE."

MBZUAI President Eric Xing, who is set to lead the programme’s first session on the past, present and future of AI and machine learning, said, "This programme is vital, not only because AI literacy is central to the success of many of the strategic initiatives the UAE government is undertaking, but also because successful transformation requires a community of experts to support each other. Our hope, through the offering of this exciting, new Executive Programme, is that participants will engage with our faculty, and with each other, to make some truly groundbreaking things happen."

The Programme is designed to support senior leaders across public and private sectors, undersecretaries and assistant undersecretaries, C-suite executives, leaders in IT, technology and across multiple functions and industries seeking to understand the possibilities of AI.

Its first cohort will undergo online and practical courses, as well as seminars on the business, ethical and policymaking dimensions of the AI industry. The Programme’s six courses include: An Introduction to AI; AI, Machine Learning and the Economy; Visual Cognition and Intelligence; Lingual Cognition and Intelligence; The Future of Robotics and AI Ethics and Policymaking

Related Topics

World Technology Business UAE Lead Sultan Ahmed From Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibi ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibia, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

13 minutes ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Lesotho&#039;s counterpart r ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Lesotho&#039;s counterpart review cooperation

2 hours ago
 UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

4 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 246.45 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 246.45 million

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2021

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st October 2021

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.