MBZUAI Welcomes World To Abu Dhabi For NLP Conference
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2025 | 02:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2025) The 31st International Conference on Computational Linguistics (COLING 2025) launches in Abu Dhabi tomorrow, with local organisers Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) welcoming more than 1,500 global attendees.
Organised under the auspices of the International Committee on Computational Linguistics (ICCL), COLING takes place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 19-24 January, 2025, with a co-located event – the first-ever Winter school on Arabic Natural Language Processing, co-organised by NYU Abu Dhabi and MBZUAI and taking place from 18 - 19 January.
Supported by the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB), part of the Department of Tourism and Culture – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), this is the first time COLING is being held in the middle East. It will include 22 workshops, nine tutorials, keynote speeches, and the Winter School – designed to advance knowledge and skills in Arabic NLP research and development.
“COLING 2025 brings together the brightest minds in AI and computational linguistics, creating an unparalleled opportunity for dialogue and innovation,” said Professor Preslav Nakov, Department Chair and Professor of NLP at MBZUAI, and Chair of the local organising committee.
“As language technology continues to redefine the way humans interact with machines, we are looking forward to exploring how these advancements can be leveraged to solve regional and global challenges.
”
Established in 1965, the biennial conference attracts participants and contributions from research centres, academic institutions, industrial research departments and tech start-ups around the world.
This year, 853 papers were accepted to be part of the main conference – 22 of which are by MBZUAI students and faculty.
COLING 2025 is the second top-tier conference on NLP to take place in Abu Dhabi, after the 2022 Conference on Empirical Methods in Natural Language Processing (EMNLP), organised by NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), in partnership with MBZUAI.
The emirate also hosted the 2024 editions of the IEEE International Conference on Data Mining (ICDM) and IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS).
“Abu Dhabi offers a blend of tradition and modernity, and reflects the values of connectivity, learning, and exploration – values that resonate deeply with our scientific community,” added Nakov. “We are proud to showcase our region’s dedication to technology and language innovation.”
The UAE came fifth in the 2024 Global AI Power Rankings, while MBZUAI is recognised as one of the world’s top 10 universities for its specialisations in AI, computer vision, machine learning, NLP, robotics, and comp. biology, and among the top 85 computer science universities, according to CSRankings.
Recent Stories
MBZUAI welcomes world to Abu Dhabi for NLP conference
West Indies manage to score 66 for loss of 8 wickets against Pakistan
Ghobash leads FNC delegation to Sultanate of Oman
Robots beat surgeons at complex liver surgery
Urvashi Rautela faces backlash over insensitive remarks about attack on Saif Ali ..
Two UAE aid convoys reach Gaza Strip as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
Pakistan lose eight wickets at 200 runs on Day 2 of first Test against West Indi ..
Terrorism in Bab Al-Mandab: Straining global economy, triggering inflation conce ..
Assets of China's central SOEs exceed 90 trillion yuan in 2024
Thousands of Australians without power as heavy rain, damaging winds lash New So ..
Pakistan launches first home-made observation satellite
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
MBZUAI welcomes world to Abu Dhabi for NLP conference2 minutes ago
-
Ghobash leads FNC delegation to Sultanate of Oman1 hour ago
-
Robots beat surgeons at complex liver surgery2 hours ago
-
Two UAE aid convoys reach Gaza Strip as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'3 hours ago
-
Terrorism in Bab Al-Mandab: Straining global economy, triggering inflation concerns4 hours ago
-
Assets of China's central SOEs exceed 90 trillion yuan in 20244 hours ago
-
Seven illegal migrants drowned in Aegean Sea off Turkish coast5 hours ago
-
Thousands of Australians without power as heavy rain, damaging winds lash New South Wales5 hours ago
-
Pakistan launches first home-made observation satellite5 hours ago
-
Egyptian, Iranian FMs discuss regional conditions13 hours ago
-
Egypt, Qatar emphasise need to unify efforts to re-establish stability in Syria13 hours ago
-
Cairo meeting on implementing Gaza Ceasefire concludes on positive note: Source14 hours ago