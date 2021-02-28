MBZUH, Alef Education collaborate in advancing technology and artificial intelligence

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2021) Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities (MBZUH) and Alef Educational have signed a partnership to develop the uses of modern technology, education and research in the fields of Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions in its scientific and research programmes.

The partnership calls for allowing access to MBZUH students to the Alef Platform to help introduce digital learning to the university ecosystem, beginning with undergraduate subjects of Islamic jurisprudence and Arabic linguistics, with other subjects to be added in the future.

It also include the development of an examination of the Arabic language that provides information on the language competencies of international students and support for cooperation in academic research to cover key educational topics.

The agreement will develop the capabilities of the teaching team at the university, provide education technology and distance learning services through the university's academic programmes, and develop a joint project to adopt adaptive learning throughout the university.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Khaled Al-Yabouuni Al Dhaheri, MBZUH Chancellor, and Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Al Dhaheri said that the university is keen to implement the directions of the leadership in supporting digital transformation in the field of education and using smart solutions in its research and scientific projects to improve educational outcomes.

"Improving the future of the humanities and the Arabic language in particular depends on the ability of educational institutions to use digital solutions in designing their programs and creating practical AI applications in the educational environment," he said.

Dr. Al Dhaheri noted that "Humanities programmes such as literature, philosophy and religious studies rely heavily on data collection, monitoring and analysis of phenomena qualitatively and digitally, so the success of universities specialised in humanities is closely linked to their ability to use modern technologies and smart solutions."

Alphonso, in turn, stated that Alef Education is looking forward to providing the necessary support to the university to employ its educational platform and provide a unique university experience for students and professors and build a smart scientific environment.