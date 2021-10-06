UrduPoint.com

MBZUH Celebrates World Teacher’s Day

Wed 06th October 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2021) The Mohammed bin Zayed University for Humanities (MBZUH) celebrated the annual World Teacher’s Day on 5th October.

The university organised several events that included the creation of a virtual mural to thank teachers for their contributions to the university’s academic journey, in addition to a poetry competition highlighting the critical work of teachers.

The university’s administration also sent thank you letters to its professors and other teaching staff.

Dr. Khaled Salem Al Dhaheri, Chancellor of MBZUH, said the university celebrated World Teacher’s Day in recognition of the role of teachers and professors in supporting its efforts to enhance its stature, serve the community and train qualified cadres capable of contributing to the country’s development.

He also highlighted the importance of the work of university’s professors, which include teaching knowledge and science and adopting the best modern teaching practices, noting the university recruits the best teachers from the top 200 universities in the world.

The university’s academic programmes are taught according to pre-set plans and fulfil the needs of society, he added.

More Stories From Middle East

