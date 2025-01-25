MBZUH Discusses Cooperation With Islamic Religious Council Of Malaysia
Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities (MBZUH) discussed enhancing cooperation with the Islamic Religious Council of Malaysia.
This came during Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah of Malaysia's recent visit to Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities in Abu Dhabi. The visit was aimed at exploring opportunities for academic collaboration and potential joint humanitarian projects.
The Malaysian official, visiting in his capacity as the Vice President of the Islamic Religious Council and Malay Customs, was accompanied by a high-level delegation. They were received by Dr. Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, chancellor of the university at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi.
During the visit, both parties engaged in productive discussions on potentially collaborating on joint projects that will provide opportunities for Malaysia to learn from the university’s expertise in the humanities as well as from its experience in pioneering humanitarian initiatives that promote tolerance and coexistence in the international community.
Commenting on the visit, Dr. Al Dhaheri said that such initiatives are fully aligned with the university’s strategy to establish academic and cultural partnerships with like-minded institutions regionally and globally. “In doing so, the university is able to fulfill its mission of contributing to the UAE’s efforts to spread its message of love and peace to the world. It also helps strengthen the ties that bind people from different cultures to enhance humanity’s sense of human fraternity, and to further consolidate the values of tolerance and coexistence.”
He stressed that the visit of Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah comes as part of an ongoing dialogue with Malaysia, that includes an exchange of experiences and knowledge that are geared towards future collaboration and strengthening joint projects.
