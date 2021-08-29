MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ course

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2021) The Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities (MBZUH) has announced the launch of a course, entitled "Women in Islamic Civilisation," which covers key topics related to women in the Arab and Islamic world, as well as their duties, stature and achievements.

The course, coinciding with the Emirati Women’s Day, is part of the university’s efforts to reinforce the presence of women in its academic programmes.

The course aims to highlight the elevated stature of women in civilisations, by citing leading figures and showcasing their biographies and achievements throughout history.

It also addresses the strategic role of women in the development of science and art, as well as in advancing nations, academic innovation and excellence in a variety of areas.

The course highlights the UAE’s significant role in women’s empowerment, reinforcing their role and ensuring their positive participation in all areas of life and the sustainable development process, as well as in building the capacities of female cadres.