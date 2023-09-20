Open Menu

McIlroy Set To Participate In DP World Tour Championship In Dubai

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2023 | 07:30 PM

McIlroy set to participate in DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2023) Rory McIlroy is set to return to Dubai in search of a third DP World Tour Championship title and fifth Harry Vardon Trophy at the final Rolex Series event of the 2023 DP World Tour season.

The reigning European Number One currently leads the Race to Dubai Rankings in partnership with Rolex, thanks to his two Rolex Series victories earlier this season at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and Genesis Scottish Open.

The World Number Two has been at the top of the rankings since the WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play in March, and he is set to tee it up at Jumeirah Golf Estates from 16th to 19th November, 2023.

McIlroy said, “Playing at the DP World Tour Championship is always an amazing experience. Over the years, I've been fortunate to enjoy a lot of success in Dubai and at this event in particular.”

Related Topics

World Dubai March November Event From Top Race

Recent Stories

AIIB’s debut operational office opens in Abu Dha ..

AIIB’s debut operational office opens in Abu Dhabi

4 minutes ago
 &#039;Ruwad&#039; holds evening on franchising

&#039;Ruwad&#039; holds evening on franchising

4 minutes ago
 Hamdan International Photography Award, Dubai Safa ..

Hamdan International Photography Award, Dubai Safari Park frame Dubai&#039;s nat ..

19 minutes ago
 UAE, Philippines discuss strengthening financial a ..

UAE, Philippines discuss strengthening financial and investment relations

49 minutes ago
 DIFC unveils five-year innovation outlook for fina ..

DIFC unveils five-year innovation outlook for financial services

49 minutes ago
 LESCO receives Rs 29.17m from 997 defaulters on 8t ..

LESCO receives Rs 29.17m from 997 defaulters on 8th day recovery campaign

1 hour ago
MUET Jamshoro organizes first Chemical Engineering ..

MUET Jamshoro organizes first Chemical Engineering Expo-2023

1 hour ago
 PFA operation continues against substandard food p ..

PFA operation continues against substandard food points, discards 1,500 litres o ..

1 hour ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates Club Fair at AUS

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates Club Fair at AUS

1 hour ago
 Net Zero Nuclear announces GE Hitachi Nuclear Ener ..

Net Zero Nuclear announces GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy as first corporate partner

1 hour ago
 Continuity of local govts imperative for sustainab ..

Continuity of local govts imperative for sustainable development goal

1 hour ago
 DC holds open court, visits cotton fields

DC holds open court, visits cotton fields

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East