McIlroy set to participate in DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2023) Rory McIlroy is set to return to Dubai in search of a third DP World Tour Championship title and fifth Harry Vardon Trophy at the final Rolex Series event of the 2023 DP World Tour season.

The reigning European Number One currently leads the Race to Dubai Rankings in partnership with Rolex, thanks to his two Rolex Series victories earlier this season at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and Genesis Scottish Open.

The World Number Two has been at the top of the rankings since the WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play in March, and he is set to tee it up at Jumeirah Golf Estates from 16th to 19th November, 2023.

McIlroy said, “Playing at the DP World Tour Championship is always an amazing experience. Over the years, I've been fortunate to enjoy a lot of success in Dubai and at this event in particular.”