UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MD&CEO Of DEWA Receives Delegation From Siemens Energy

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 02:45 PM

MD&CEO of DEWA receives delegation from Siemens Energy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2021) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has received a high-level delegation from Siemens Energy.

The delegation included Dr. Christian Bruch, President and CEO of Siemens Energy; and Dietmar Siersdorfer, Managing Director of Siemens Energy middle East. This supports DEWA’s efforts to enhance partnerships and exchange best practices and experiences with major global companies. The meeting was attended by Waleed Salman, Executive Vice President of business Development and Excellence at DEWA.

Al Tayer said that DEWA strives to achieve the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to anticipate the future, and develop long-term proactive plans to keep pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution and innovate disruptive technologies that contribute to providing world-class services that enhance the quality of life in Dubai. He noted that tomorrow, DEWA will inaugurate the Green Hydrogen project, which it has implemented in cooperation with Expo 2020 Dubai and Siemens Energy.

"DEWA has a strategic partnership with Siemens which dates back over 30 years, especially in technological solutions for energy production, and other areas including R&D activities in energy technologies, especially in energy production and energy storage, as well as smart grids. We have strategic partnerships with global companies and organisations in the integration of renewable energy and distributed generation in the electricity grid, the internet of Things (IoT), using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in energy production units, energy efficiency, cybersecurity, robotics, and smart buildings.

These partnerships aim to build national capacities in the energy sector," said Al Tayer.

"I had the pleasure today to discuss with Saeed Al Tayer our joint collaboration and the vision for the future and the world energy needs. I am always impressed by the visionary leadership here to build a sustainable future. For us at Siemens Energy, it’s really about collaboration with strong and knowledgeable partners and in this regard, I’m very pleased to be in the region and to discuss not the only the project we’re doing today but also the innovations we want to do tomorrow and what the world needs," said Bruch.

Work teams from DEWA and Siemens cooperate in research and development in several areas. One of the promising projects DEWA is implementing in cooperation with Expo 2020 Dubai and Siemens Energy is the Green Hydrogen project to produce hydrogen using solar energy. It has been implemented at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world with a planned capacity of 5,000 megawatts by 2030.

Related Topics

Internet World Electricity Exchange Business Water Dubai Rashid Middle East 2020 Christian From Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited Siemens

Recent Stories

ADNOC invests $318 million to connect smart wells ..

6 minutes ago

Medicago, GSK report positive Covid vaccine trial

6 minutes ago

National Netball C'ship rescheduled, to be held in ..

7 minutes ago

Study shows China's Sinovac vaccine reliable, posi ..

8 minutes ago

Moscow Court Upholds Refusal to Open Criminal Case ..

8 minutes ago

Cyberattack Cripples Health Service in New Zealand ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.