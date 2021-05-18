MD&CEO of DEWA receives delegation from Siemens Energy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2021) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has received a high-level delegation from Siemens Energy.

The delegation included Dr. Christian Bruch, President and CEO of Siemens Energy; and Dietmar Siersdorfer, Managing Director of Siemens Energy middle East. This supports DEWA’s efforts to enhance partnerships and exchange best practices and experiences with major global companies. The meeting was attended by Waleed Salman, Executive Vice President of business Development and Excellence at DEWA.

Al Tayer said that DEWA strives to achieve the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to anticipate the future, and develop long-term proactive plans to keep pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution and innovate disruptive technologies that contribute to providing world-class services that enhance the quality of life in Dubai. He noted that tomorrow, DEWA will inaugurate the Green Hydrogen project, which it has implemented in cooperation with Expo 2020 Dubai and Siemens Energy.

"DEWA has a strategic partnership with Siemens which dates back over 30 years, especially in technological solutions for energy production, and other areas including R&D activities in energy technologies, especially in energy production and energy storage, as well as smart grids. We have strategic partnerships with global companies and organisations in the integration of renewable energy and distributed generation in the electricity grid, the internet of Things (IoT), using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in energy production units, energy efficiency, cybersecurity, robotics, and smart buildings.

These partnerships aim to build national capacities in the energy sector," said Al Tayer.

"I had the pleasure today to discuss with Saeed Al Tayer our joint collaboration and the vision for the future and the world energy needs. I am always impressed by the visionary leadership here to build a sustainable future. For us at Siemens Energy, it’s really about collaboration with strong and knowledgeable partners and in this regard, I’m very pleased to be in the region and to discuss not the only the project we’re doing today but also the innovations we want to do tomorrow and what the world needs," said Bruch.

Work teams from DEWA and Siemens cooperate in research and development in several areas. One of the promising projects DEWA is implementing in cooperation with Expo 2020 Dubai and Siemens Energy is the Green Hydrogen project to produce hydrogen using solar energy. It has been implemented at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world with a planned capacity of 5,000 megawatts by 2030.