MEA clinical laboratory services market to top US$14 billion by 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2019) Medlab middle East, the MENA region’s largest medical laboratory exhibition and congress, which will take place from 3rd to 6th February, 2020, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, reported a six percent increase in the number of attendees, to over 25,661.

Consultants indicated the value of the MEA clinical services market to reach over $14 billion by 2023. The potential growth of the region’s market is further underlined by global growth predictions of over $333 billion during the same period.

Several drivers are pushing the growth of the regional market, including an ageing population, emerging economies, technological advances, and the increasing pace of research and development. A number of government efforts, such as investment from Sharjah’s Healthcare City and the 2015 Dubai Clinical Services Capacity Plan, are expected to invest billions of Dollars into filling the gaps in the clinical services market.

"Medlab Middle East has an integral role in developing the value of laboratory medicine and shaping the future of the MENA region’s healthcare sector.

Under a central show theme this year of transforming tomorrow’s diagnostics, the Medlab Middle East platform will showcase how innovative technological advances are crucial to the development of the future of laboratory medicine in the region," said Tom Coleman, Group Exhibition Director, Informa Markets Healthcare.

This year, in line with the show’s aim of transforming tomorrow’s diagnostics, Medlab Middle East 2020 will also feature the inaugural Transformation Hub, a dedicated zone showcasing advanced clinical laboratory products by SMEs and new-to-market pioneers transforming diagnostics and advancing healthcare.

The zone will also feature the Transformation Talks sessions, where manufacturers will introduce new launches and in-demand solutions.

Organised by Informa Markets, an estimated 600 plus exhibitors from more than 35 countries and 25,800 professionals are expected to attend the 2020 edition of the show. With 14 dedicated country pavilions already confirmed, attendees can expect to explore new exhibitors from South Korea, Argentina and India.