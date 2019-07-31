UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MEASA Region's First 'blockchain KYC Data-sharing Consortium' To Launch In Dubai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 04:00 PM

MEASA region's first 'blockchain KYC data-sharing consortium' to launch in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) The Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, together with Mashreq Bank, and 'norbloc', a 'Know Your Customer', KYC, and client onboarding fintech regionally headquartered in the DIFC, today announced their strategic alliance to launch the region’s first production-ready blockchain KYC data-sharing consortium in Q1 of 2020 to support businesses and corporates in Dubai.

In line with the UAE Blockchain Strategy 2021, the alliance entered into a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, in January 2019 with the strategic intent to create a first-to-market platform serving banking sector clients in the UAE. This initiative will facilitate faster, more secure onboarding and exchange of supporting documentation via advanced distributed technologies, including blockchain.

The programme also outlines the creation of a Consortium Agreement to govern the mutualisation of KYC efforts among future participating banks, government bodies, financial institutions, as well as other licencing authorities, to subscribe to the platform.

Arif Amiri, CEO of the DIFC Authority, said, "This initiative provides a unique opportunity to harness innovative technology to deliver a seamless experience for both newly established and existing companies at the centre."

By Q1 of 2020, companies will be able to digitally create a single KYC record, which will be authenticated with an electronic ID, to simultaneously share data with their various financial institutions.

While DIFC and Mashreq Bank will serve as inaugural members, the consortium will be open to all qualified financial institutions and licencing authorities.

Related Topics

Technology Exchange UAE Dubai Bank Alliance January 2019 2020 All Government Agreement Share

Recent Stories

Peshawar Board Announces HSSC Intermediate Result ..

39 minutes ago

Traders announce countrywide strike on August 15, ..

46 minutes ago

Rupee further strengthens against Dollar

56 minutes ago

Five food points sealed in Faisalabad

58 minutes ago

Chairman National Disasters Management Authority ( ..

58 minutes ago

UAB reports H1 2019 net profit of AED36 million

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.