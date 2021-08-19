UrduPoint.com

Medevac Flight Arrives In Abu Dhabi Carrying Akkar Explosion Victims

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 11:15 PM

Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar explosion victims

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2021) A medevac flight arrived at the Abu Dhabi International Airport today, carrying victims of the Akkar explosion, which took place in northern Lebanon earlier this week.

The injured will be treated at specialised hospitals as part of the fraternal bonds between the Emirati and Lebanese peoples and in embodiment of the UAE's principled approach toward sisterly nations under all circumstances.

The competent heath authorities have started admitting the injured to specialised hospitals for immediate treatment and rehabilitation programmes according to the highest quality care and treatment standards.

The UAE embassy in Lebanon had earlier started communicating with the competent authorities to transport the injured as soon as possible.

