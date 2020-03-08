UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Media Briefing On Preventive Measures Against Coronavirus Held

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 01:00 AM

Media briefing on preventive measures against coronavirus held

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2020) ABU DHABI, 7th March 2020 (WAM) – A joint media briefing was organised on Saturday by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, and the Ministry of Education, to detail preventive measures taken to tackle coronavirus, COVID-19.

During the briefing, MoHAP explained the measures taken to handle the cases of the coronavirus amongst the UAE Tour's participants.

According to the Ministry, the quarantined contacts included 26 hotel visitors, 56 athletes and 236 hotel staff.

MoHAP Spokesperson Dr. Nada Al Marzouqi, said that under the leadership’s directives, the Ministry had established closed cooperation with the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA), and other concerned authorities, to take necessary preventive and precautionary measures against coronavirus.

She said the World Health Organistion (WHO) praised the country for the efficient measures taken and for evacuating people of various nationalities from China to the UAE where they were placed in the Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi.

She confirmed that the UAE has enough strategic stocks of advanced medical tools and well equipped isolation rooms, as well as highly qualified medical teams who work around the clock.

She revealed that the total number of confirmed cases stands at 45, including seven cases of fully recovered people.

Dr. Amna Al Dhahak, Ministry of Education’s Assistant Under-secretary for School Activities Affairs, said the Ministry carried out a comprehensive programme to sterilise public and private schools and universities.

She added that up to date, over 620 school buildings were completely sterlised, in addition to 6,000 school buses.

She also referred to the distance education system announced by the Ministry, saying that more than 168,000 started to benefit from the pilot programme, while 23,000 students from the Higher Colleges of Technology, Zayed University and the UAE University, completed the experimental programme.

Dr. Al Dhahak explained that in case students or parents are facing any challenges with the distance learning, they can ask for technical support at the toll-free number 80051115.

Related Topics

World Technology Education China UAE Hotel Abu Dhabi March Stocks 2020 Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends &#039;Super Saturday&# ..

4 minutes ago

Scoreboards: Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiato ..

48 minutes ago

Patel, Hafeez propel Qalandars to victory against ..

48 minutes ago

Sustainable development linked to equal opportunit ..

2 hours ago

Corona virus not a new disease: Experts

2 hours ago

If unchecked, Hindu supremacist ideology to target ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.