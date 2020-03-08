Media briefing on preventive measures against coronavirus held

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2020) ABU DHABI, 7th March 2020 (WAM) – A joint media briefing was organised on Saturday by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, and the Ministry of Education, to detail preventive measures taken to tackle coronavirus, COVID-19.

During the briefing, MoHAP explained the measures taken to handle the cases of the coronavirus amongst the UAE Tour's participants.

According to the Ministry, the quarantined contacts included 26 hotel visitors, 56 athletes and 236 hotel staff.

MoHAP Spokesperson Dr. Nada Al Marzouqi, said that under the leadership’s directives, the Ministry had established closed cooperation with the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA), and other concerned authorities, to take necessary preventive and precautionary measures against coronavirus.

She said the World Health Organistion (WHO) praised the country for the efficient measures taken and for evacuating people of various nationalities from China to the UAE where they were placed in the Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi.

She confirmed that the UAE has enough strategic stocks of advanced medical tools and well equipped isolation rooms, as well as highly qualified medical teams who work around the clock.

She revealed that the total number of confirmed cases stands at 45, including seven cases of fully recovered people.

Dr. Amna Al Dhahak, Ministry of Education’s Assistant Under-secretary for School Activities Affairs, said the Ministry carried out a comprehensive programme to sterilise public and private schools and universities.

She added that up to date, over 620 school buildings were completely sterlised, in addition to 6,000 school buses.

She also referred to the distance education system announced by the Ministry, saying that more than 168,000 started to benefit from the pilot programme, while 23,000 students from the Higher Colleges of Technology, Zayed University and the UAE University, completed the experimental programme.

Dr. Al Dhahak explained that in case students or parents are facing any challenges with the distance learning, they can ask for technical support at the toll-free number 80051115.