Media competitiveness tied to tech adoption: Abdulla Al Hamed

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, stressed that adapting to emerging technologies and understanding how to deal with them determines the global competitiveness and relevance of media institutions.

Speaking during a ministerial panel at the 23rd edition of the Arab Media Forum, held as part of the second day of the Arab Media Summit 2025 in Dubai, Al Hamed noted the global shift from traditional media to technology-driven platforms, emphasising the need for media entities to embrace this transformation or risk disappearing.

Al Hamed said, “Media platforms that fail to adapt to modern technologies will vanish,” adding that we are still at the beginning of this transformation, which continues to evolve rapidly and daily. He called for a responsible and conscious use of modern tools.

The session brought together several Arab media leaders, including Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, Minister of Information and Culture of Kuwait; Dr. Ramzan bin Abdullah Al Noaimi, Minister of Information of Bahrain; Ahmed El-Meslemany, Head of Egypt's National Media Authority; and Paul Morcos, Minister of Information of Lebanon. It was moderated by media professional Hind Al Naqbi from Dubai Media Incorporated.

Al-Mutairi stressed the role of Arab media institutions in coping with digital shifts, pointing out that around 70 percent of news consumption occurs through social media platforms. He emphasised the importance of speed, credibility and transparency in building trust with the Arab public and sustaining relevance.

He added that media credibility can be maintained through ethical codes and strategic coordination, ensuring that institutions deliver accurate and meaningful content.

El-Meslemany called for a renewed vision of Arab unity based on shared values and common principles rather than ideological agendas, aimed at fostering a more harmonious Arab society.

Paul Morcos emphasised the need for content sharing among Arab media outlets to ease the transition to tech-enabled models. He said the Arab Media Summit offers an ideal platform to share expertise and develop a joint media cooperation vision, especially in response to challenges posed by artificial intelligence. He urged the formulation of media legislation that keeps pace with technological changes.

Dr. Ramzan Al Noaimi highlighted the importance of embracing technological progress, particularly AI, to produce influential Arabic content. He underscored the need to allocate resources and time for exploring these technologies, and to offer training programmes for media personnel. He warned against fearing modern technologies and instead recommended turning them into opportunities.

He also called for harmonising media and telecommunications laws due to their interconnection, and stressed the pivotal role of youth in leading transformation and adapting to AI-driven changes.

El-Meslemany added that media should be viewed not merely as entertainment, but as a mirror for national achievements and a partner in scientific and developmental progress. “We must move forward scientifically and productively,” he said.

Reinforcing this view, Al Hamed stressed the need for media institutions to adapt their approaches to reach individuals and communities in a digital-first era, by gaining trust and addressing the concerns of Arab citizens. Institutions that fail to align with this mission, he said, will lose their audience, noting that some major global outlets have lost up to 60 percent of their viewership, while individual voices have gained more influence.

He warned that modern media platforms operate across borders without regard for national laws or cultural values. He called on media institutions to act swiftly in adopting new technologies, improving content, and regaining public trust and credibility.

He also underlined the need to equip school students with media literacy to distinguish between real and fake news and understand how to navigate the digital media landscape.

Al-Mutairi concluded by underscoring the importance of drawing on institutional memory and past successes to guide media development strategies. He cited Kuwait’s efforts to launch platforms aligned with technological changes while expressing Arab identity, stating, “The more media aligns with societal awareness, the more sustainable and progressive it becomes.”

He praised the Arab Media Summit for fostering a productive exchange of ideas that helps reshape Arab media institutions and bolster their readiness for the future.