Media professionals share expertise with students in SPC’s Ithmaar Programme

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2020) The Sharjah Press Club, SPC, an initiative of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, SGMB, has successfully concluded the second edition of the Ithmaar media training programme for school students. The training programme, conducted remotely over two weeks, was attended by 25 students who received a sound grounding in various areas of journalistic and media work by top media experts and professionals in the country.

The first of its kind media training for students covered areas such as media education, print and electronic media, television presentation, data journalism, social media, and photojournalism. The trainees were also taken on a virtual tour of the popular television programme, "Good Morning Ya Arab", hosted by the MBC network.

Those who shared their professional expertise and insights with the future media professionals included Mohammad Jalal Al Rayssi, Executive Director of Emirates News Agency, WAM; Dr Ali Jaber, Dean of the Mohammed bin Rashid College of Information and Director General of the MBC network; Faisal Bin Hariz from Sky News Arabia; Mohammed Al Kaabi from Dubai TV; Jamal Al Duwairi, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Al Khaleej newspaper; Sultan bin Adi, Head of Photography at Al Ittihad newspaper; and Maher Al Johari, Graphic Designer at Emarat Al Youm.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau, thanked all the partners and media experts who contributed to the success of the programme. As part of the SGMB strategy to spread awareness about the media throughout society, especially among students and youth, the Sharjah Press Club has been hosting initiatives, such as Ithmaar, throughout the year, he added.

Allay pointed out that students who took part in the SPC programme reflected the passion of the new generation for media and a future career in the media, especially in view of modern technologies that give them an opportunity to express themselves, and easily broadcast and publish their work.

The participating students lauded the SPC for promoting media awareness among students, and prepare them for a future career in media. Such programmes have become an urgent necessity in the current era, and to create an informed media generation, especially with the rapid spread of misinformation and the constant changes taking place in the sector, they noted.

During the second week of this first of its kind initiative in the country, participating students were trained in digital, print and photo journalism techniques.

Mohammad Jalal Al Rayssi, Executive Director of WAM, explained the basics of publishing and its mechanisms, and how to create journalistic content for online media.

Al Rayssi stressed that the great developments taking place in the modern era have expanded the media field, especially with the diversity of modern technologies and the availability of various publishing platforms. He pointed out that press values are constant, but what differs in digital media is the way content is presented.

Jamal Al Duwairi, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Al Khaleej, discussed the critical differences between the print and digital press, with an explanation of the mechanism through which published material passes.

He emphasised that verifying authentic sources of news, and ensuring that the correct information is provided to readers, is of utmost importance.

The students also became acquainted with the basics of photojournalism through interactive content presented by Sultan bin Adi, who outlined the methods of photography and techniques of successful photojournalism.

The Sharjah Press Club launched the first edition of the Ithmaar media training programme last year, attracting interest from school students. The programme targets students between the ages of 10 and 17, and is organised in cooperation with leading media institutions and experts to shape future media professionals and expand awareness among young people about various aspects of journalism and media.