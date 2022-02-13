UrduPoint.com

Media Regulatory Office Announces Full Capacity In Cinemas From Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2022 | 08:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2022) The Media Regulatory Office of the Ministry of Culture and Youth has announced that cinemas in the UAE will be operating at maximum capacity from Tuesday, February 15, 2022. The decision was issued by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA). NCEMA stipulates that each emirate can modify cinema capacity, easing or tightening procedures as they deem fit.

Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of the Media Regulatory Office, said: "Since the beginning of the pandemic the UAE has handled the crisis very professionally. The decision to raise capacity in cinemas follows the success of the efforts of the UAE government agencies in combating the spread of COVID-19. The strict precautionary measures imposed by the agencies and the community’s adherence to those have reduced the spread of the virus and ensured the health and safety for all.

He stressed the need to fully adhere to the preventive measures adopted to check the spread of the pandemic such as mandatory masks, restriction on large gatherings and sterilization drives throughout the country while vaccinations and supportive doses helped the spread greatly. Al Nuaimi added that NCEMA will ensure that the precautionary procedures are fully adhered to for the health and safety of the community.

Following lower infection rates, the NCEMA has been gradually lifting several other COVID-19 restrictions on various events and activities in the country. It will be lifting curbs on tourism, recreational facilities, shopping malls and public transport by mid-February, allowing them to operate to full capacity. This will ensure stability and sustainability of economic activities in the country.

