Medical check-ups rolled out for over 10,000 RAKEZ workers

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2020) Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, RAKEZ, has recently carried out 10,000 medical check-ups for labourers working from RAKEZ industrial zones. The check-ups took place inside clients’ facilities and labour accommodations within the sites.

This ongoing initiative is being conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, which brought the team of qualified healthcare professionals, and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, MoHRE, RAKEZ said today in a press release.

"We have been working hand-in-hand with MoHAP and MoHRE in carrying out these check-ups since the last week of March and we are committed to continue and carry out as many as 20,000 tests by May 2020," said Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ.

"Taking all the necessary steps to protect the community is a joint responsibility; I am talking about everyone, from organisations to citizens and residents in the country. Our actions must be aligned with the government’s efforts, and I am confident that together, we can get through this and come out stronger."

Over the past months, RAKEZ has been implementing precautionary measures, such as: holding awareness sessions for the community; sanitising of its zones in line with the ongoing National Disinfection Programme; and following the guidelines set by the Federal and local government authorities. These precautionary measures have been taken to safeguard the wellbeing of the public.