Medical Supplies From UAE Arrive In India

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 01:45 AM

Medical supplies from UAE arrive in India

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2021) NEW DELHI, 29th April, 2021 (WAM) – A planeload of medical supplies from the UAE to help fight India’s surge in COVID-19 cases arrived here today, Arindan Bagchi, Spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, announced.

The supplies include 157 ventilators, 480 Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) machines used to ease breathing difficulties, and a variety of other equipment used to treat COVID-19.

The generous gesture from the UAE will "take forward our warm, close and multi-faceted relations," the Spokesperson said.

India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar, thanked H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, for his solidarity with India at this time. "As always, we deeply value his good wishes and cooperation," the Minister said.

Jaishankar and Sheikh Abdullah had a telephone conversation on 25th April when the latter expressed full solidarity with India in the challenging circumstances it is now facing as a result of the pandemic.

More Stories From Middle East

