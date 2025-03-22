Medical Supplies In Gaza Dwindling: International Official
Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2025 | 02:00 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2025) GENEVA, 21st March, 2025 (WAM) – Severe fuel shortages have crippled the Palestinian Red Crescent's emergency response in Gaza, with fewer than half of their ambulances now operational, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) reported Friday.
The closure of borders has 'significantly impacted' services, leaving only 23 of 53 vehicles running following the halt of humanitarian aid, including fuel, IFRC spokesperson Tommaso Della Longa told a UN briefing in Geneva.
This is a direct result of gasoline scarcity, he stated, emphasising that entire weakened communities are calling for emergency assistance and receiving no response.
