Open Menu

Medical Supplies In Gaza Dwindling: International Official

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2025 | 02:00 AM

Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International official

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2025) GENEVA, 21st March, 2025 (WAM) – Severe fuel shortages have crippled the Palestinian Red Crescent's emergency response in Gaza, with fewer than half of their ambulances now operational, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) reported Friday.

The closure of borders has 'significantly impacted' services, leaving only 23 of 53 vehicles running following the halt of humanitarian aid, including fuel, IFRC spokesperson Tommaso Della Longa told a UN briefing in Geneva.

This is a direct result of gasoline scarcity, he stated, emphasising that entire weakened communities are calling for emergency assistance and receiving no response.

Related Topics

United Nations Gaza Vehicles Geneva March

Recent Stories

Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International ..

Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International official

6 minutes ago
 2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports

2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports

6 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasi ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasion of Ramadan

21 minutes ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi continues receiving Ramadan well-w ..

Hamad Al Sharqi continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

35 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Shakhboot bin Nahyan a ..

On behalf of UAE President, Shakhboot bin Nahyan attends Inauguration Ceremony o ..

50 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders: 11 years of promoting cu ..

Muslim Council of Elders: 11 years of promoting culture of dialogue, tolerance, ..

2 hours ago
Man City launch Ramadan Esports Football Cup in ME ..

Man City launch Ramadan Esports Football Cup in MENA region

3 hours ago
 UAE’s Shaikha Al Nowais to run for UN Tourism Se ..

UAE’s Shaikha Al Nowais to run for UN Tourism Secretary-General position

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nami ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Namibia on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Turkish Ambassador

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Turkish Ambassador

5 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, ..

Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, its applications in media

5 hours ago
 Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new ..

Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new distributor partnerships amid ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East