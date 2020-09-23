UrduPoint.com
Mediclinic Contributes AED285,000 To Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2020) Mediclinic middle East has donated AED285,000 to the Community Solidarity Fund of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, IACAD, against COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund was launched last April with the goal of reaching the largest impact of humanitarian aid to reduce the health and societal repercussions of the coronavirus disease.

Dr. Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director-General of IACAD, received a delegation from Mediclinic Middle East, led by Ahmed Ali, Executive Director of Mediclinic Middle East.

Receiving the donation, Dr. Hamad Al Shaibani said, "Mediclinic’s contribution confirms the statement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, 'Everyone is responsible'. Dubai is flexible and adapting very well with challenges and surpass them in an exceptional and distinctive way, based on the recommendations and directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

"

He confirmed that the contribution reflects the community’s strength through uniting the efforts to help the neediest groups, in which it achieves the goal of the fund. "The contribution proves the Mediclinic Group's commitment to the leadership’s directives, which urges to support and develop humanitarian works," he stated.

"The group always strives through its medical activities and initiatives to share a social responsibility in the UAE. We are all proud of this great achievement and appreciate all the contributions of our employees to the Social Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 at Mediclinic," Ahmed Ali, Executive Director of Mediclinic Middle East, said.

