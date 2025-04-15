Mediclinic Launches AED120 Million Hospital Expansion In Abu Dhabi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 11:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) Mediclinic middle East announced today, during its participation in Abu Dhabi Global Health Week, an investment exceeding AED120 million to expand and enhance its flagship facility, Mediclinic Airport Road Hospital, in the UAE capital.
The investment will be directed towards developing the hospital’s medical infrastructure, aiming to improve its capacity to deliver high-quality healthcare services to patients and families across the emirate.
The expansion project, which is already underway, includes the development of several key departments, such as new consultation rooms, an expanded operating theatre complex, new gastrointestinal endoscopy units, and increased capacity for day care beds.
It will also add new maternity rooms and expand the capacity of the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).
Hein van Eck, Chief Executive Officer of Mediclinic Middle East, said the investment represents a pivotal step in responding to the evolving healthcare needs of the Abu Dhabi community. Since entering the Abu Dhabi market in 2016, Mediclinic has focused on expanding its facilities and services not only to enhance the patient experience but also to support the Department of Health’s commitment to innovation and long-term healthcare sustainability.
In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), van Eck highlighted Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week as a platform for delivering world-class care and keeping pace with emerging technologies and future healthcare demands.
He added that Mediclinic operates seven hospitals and a community network of 29 outpatient clinics and day surgery centres across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai.
Recent Stories
Al Shifaa Summit for Integrative Medicine launches at Abu Dhabi Global Healthcar ..
M42 partners with Toshiba to build Middle East's first heavy-ion therapy facilit ..
Ajman real estate transactions exceed AED5.55 billion in Q1 2025
Inaugural ALA School Librarians Conference commences in Sharjah
Saif bin Zayed meets Russian Prosecutor-General
Department of Health - Abu Dhabi launches strategic partnership to advance preci ..
Hoor Al Qasimi recognised as Officer of Order of Arts, Letters by France
Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushra Bibi until May 6
NA Sub-Committee discusses PEMRA Amendment Bill, code of conduct for media
NIRC sentences 3 PIA officers to 6-month prison for not implementing court order
PML-N unified like a rock;Tahira Aurangzeb
Oil prices relief to be diverted from masses to fund Balochistan projects: PM
More Stories From Middle East
-
Mediclinic launches AED120 million hospital expansion in Abu Dhabi5 minutes ago
-
Al Shifaa Summit for Integrative Medicine launches at Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week5 minutes ago
-
M42 partners with Toshiba to build Middle East's first heavy-ion therapy facility5 minutes ago
-
Ajman real estate transactions exceed AED5.55 billion in Q1 20256 minutes ago
-
Inaugural ALA School Librarians Conference commences in Sharjah6 minutes ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets Russian Prosecutor-General20 minutes ago
-
Department of Health - Abu Dhabi launches strategic partnership to advance precision medicine in Emi ..20 minutes ago
-
Hoor Al Qasimi recognised as Officer of Order of Arts, Letters by France21 minutes ago
-
Austrian FM urges all parties to implement Gaza ceasefire21 minutes ago
-
ADJD organises series of specialised training workshops for justice partners36 minutes ago
-
IKT Congress 2025 concludes in Abu Dhabi36 minutes ago
-
UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid36 minutes ago