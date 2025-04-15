Mediclinic launches AED120 million hospital expansion in Abu Dhabi

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) Mediclinic middle East announced today, during its participation in Abu Dhabi Global Health Week, an investment exceeding AED120 million to expand and enhance its flagship facility, Mediclinic Airport Road Hospital, in the UAE capital.

The investment will be directed towards developing the hospital’s medical infrastructure, aiming to improve its capacity to deliver high-quality healthcare services to patients and families across the emirate.

The expansion project, which is already underway, includes the development of several key departments, such as new consultation rooms, an expanded operating theatre complex, new gastrointestinal endoscopy units, and increased capacity for day care beds.

It will also add new maternity rooms and expand the capacity of the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Hein van Eck, Chief Executive Officer of Mediclinic Middle East, said the investment represents a pivotal step in responding to the evolving healthcare needs of the Abu Dhabi community. Since entering the Abu Dhabi market in 2016, Mediclinic has focused on expanding its facilities and services not only to enhance the patient experience but also to support the Department of Health’s commitment to innovation and long-term healthcare sustainability.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), van Eck highlighted Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week as a platform for delivering world-class care and keeping pace with emerging technologies and future healthcare demands.

He added that Mediclinic operates seven hospitals and a community network of 29 outpatient clinics and day surgery centres across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai.