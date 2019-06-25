UrduPoint.com
Mediterranean Parliamentary Assembly Praises UAE’s Global Humanitarian Initiatives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 05:00 PM

Mediterranean Parliamentary Assembly praises UAE’s global humanitarian initiatives

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) A Mediterranean Parliamentary Assembly delegation currently visiting the UAE has praised the country’s international development and humanitarian initiatives.

It also highlighted the importance of the programmes and projects launched by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, in Yemen, Iraq and countries hosting Syrian refugees while noting that the ERC is one of the leading providers of humanitarian relief aid to the Yemeni people.

The delegation, led by the Assembly President Dr. Alia Hatoug-Bouran, made its remarks while meeting with Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, at the headquarters of the ERC.

During the meeting, Dr. Hatoug-Bouran expressed the Assembly's appreciation of the ERC’s efforts to improve its humanitarian response to victims of disasters and crises, especially refugees.

Both sides also addressed the humanitarian conditions in many regions witnessing crises, as well as the humanitarian, social, and economic repercussions of such disasters and their direct effects on the future of vulnerable persons and the youth, deprived of their right to education.

Al Falahi welcomed the delegation, noting that such visits reflect the vision of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, to showcase the ERC’s international humanitarian initiatives.

He added that the meeting was coordinated by the Federal National Council, FNC, and explained the UAE’s strategy to provide humanitarian aid, which is based on an approach of non-discrimination in terms of gender, race and sect.

He also briefed the delegation about the ERC’s humanitarian and development programmes for Syrian refugees in neighbouring countries, as well as for refugees in Northern Iraq while presenting the current humanitarian situation in Yemen, and the role of the ERC in assisting the country.

