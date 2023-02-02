Medlab Middle East 2023 to open next week in Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2023) Medlab middle East, the region’s largest medical laboratory exhibition and congress, is set to return to Dubai from 6th to 9th February at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Co-hosted with Arab Health for the previous two years, Medlab Middle East is expected to host more than 20,000 visitors.

It will be home to more than 700 exhibitors throughout the show's four days, denoting a 100 percent increase on the previous year, with exhibitors and visitors representing more than 180 countries.

This year, the exhibition will be held under the theme of “paving the way for technological advancements and sustainability in laboratory medicine”, underscoring the rate at which laboratory technology has advanced in recent years.

Tom Coleman, Exhibition Director for Inform Markets, said, “We have seen the demand for clinical laboratory services increase significantly in the last two years. As such, we’ve witnessed a surge in demand from visitors and exhibitors. COVID-19 undoubtedly put increased focus on the laboratory market. Subsequently, we have seen a wealth of new technology and innovation being adopted, which is driving automation and collaboration with the lab and critical external stakeholders.

“More generally, we have seen factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses and the resulting need for early diagnostic testing contributing to the growth in the size of the lab market. The speed of technological advances in raising productivity and cost savings will also be a key factor in driving the industry’s growth.”

In addition to a showcase of products ranging from high-performance solutions and advanced technology to affordable alternatives, Medlab Middle East will reveal a range of new and returning features.

Labpreneur makes its debut at the show, gathering the most exciting and promising medical laboratory start-ups from across the world as they actively address the unmet challenges and revolutionise the medical lab industry.

The competition will feature the top 10 innovative early and middle-stage start-ups from across the world, pitching their ground-breaking ideas and battling on stage in front of an esteemed panel of judges, which includes investors, industry experts, and entrepreneurs, with the winner announced on 9th February.

Sustainability will also be in focus and will be highlighted during the Lab Sustainability Awards. The awards encourage action on various sustainable laboratory areas and link to one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Winners will be announced during the last session of the “Sustainability in the lab” conference on 6th February.

Medlab Middle East will also host the LabQ, an inter-college quiz competition open to senior graduating from college and university students majoring in medical laboratory sciences in the UAE for the first time.

The quiz competition will focus on the area of pathology and laboratory medicine.

The scientific poster competition also returns in 2023 and is dedicated to helping grow the medical laboratory industry by providing a platform to gain recognition and be published.

The winner will also have the opportunity to speak at Medlab Asia 2023, which takes place in Bangkok, with flights and accommodation included.

The Medlab Middle East Congress also returns this year, providing education and solutions to advance laboratory skills and improve laboratory functions to over 5,000 conference delegates.

With 13 conferences, the Congress is the largest CME-accredited multi-track medical laboratory congress globally, featuring over 130 local and international speakers.

This year's conference programme includes eight core lab conference tracks​, with a further four new additions addressing Point of Care Testing (POCT), Tech Advances and Clinical Impact, New Trends In Laboratory Medicine, Quality Management in the Lab, and Sustainability in the Lab.