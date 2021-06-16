Medlab Middle East to address blood donation challenges in the wake of COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2021) As part of Medlab middle Eastâ€™s Blood Transfusion Medicine Conference, which takes place on 24th June, 2021, a range of sessions will address the challenges facing the blood donation sector as a result of COVID-19. Among them will be the opening session "Insights on COVID-19 Implication on Blood Services", moderated by Dr. May Yassin Raouf, Head and Medical Director, Dubai Blood Donation Centre.

According to the latest statistics by the World Health Organisation (WHO), approximately 118 million blood donations are made globally every year, but according to research, COVID-19 has impacted donations throughout 2020.

The Lancet, the peer-reviewed general medical journal, reported that the pandemic had significant implications for blood transfusion due to reduced donations. However, this was largely matched by reductions in demand for transfusions and supported by implementing contingency planning with prioritisation policies put in place in the event of shortages.

In the UAE, a range of measures during the height of the pandemic was introduced, including the postponement of non-essential surgeries to prioritise critical health issues.

Rejoy Penacerrada, Conference Director for Informa Markets, said, "This yearâ€™s Blood Transfusion Conference will cover a range of topics addressing the impact COVID-19 has had on blood services around the world. We have recruited several global leaders on the subject, and their insights will be invaluable to the sector as we move into a post-pandemic world.

"

Other highlights of the session include the impact of COVID-19 on transfusion medicine by esteemed Professor Erica Wood, President of the International Society of Blood Transfusion.

Innovation will also be a key discussion point during the conference, with one of the key sessions "Frozen blood cells technology for emergency and rare blood groups" taking centre stage. The practice was recently introduced in the UAE, allowing blood units and rare blood groups to be saved and used for emergencies and disasters.

Leading the session is Prof. Masja de Haas, Department of Immunohaematology Diagnostic Services, Centre for Clinical Transfusion Research, Sanquin Research and Department of Immunohaematology and Blood Transfusion, Leiden University Medical Centre, Amsterdam.

Coinciding with Arab Health, Medlab Middle East will take place from 21st to 24th June, 2021, at the Dubai World Trade Centre and is set to attract a range of key laboratory and trade professionals from across the region for the live and in-person event.

The event will feature keynote speeches and scientific lectures, industry briefings, product demonstrations and networking opportunities, as well as a series of pre-arranged one-to-one meetings, with an emphasis on creating lasting relationships. A virtual showcase of Medlab Middle East will take place from 23rd May to 22nd July, 2021.